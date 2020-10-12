Henri’s Bakery & Deli, which has been in Atlanta since 1929, opens Tuesday in the space that once occupied Bread + Butter in the Marietta Square Market. The Marietta location marks the deli’s fourth, with other locations in Buckhead, Sandy Springs and the upper westside district of Atlanta.
The bakery announced Monday it would be opening its Marietta doors Tuesday, with a grand opening celebration planned for Oct. 24.
Customers can expect to choose from a variety of sandwiches, including usual favorites such as ham and cheese and smoked turkey sandwiches or a roast beef Po-Boy and a French dip. Henri’s also serves soups and salads, as well as breakfast sandwiches until 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturdays. On the bakery side, expect lots of cookies, cupcakes, cakes, pies, pastries and French specialties.
According to its website, Henri’s Bakery was established in 1929 by Henri Fiscus at the corner of 10th and Peachtree Streets in Atlanta. Henri was born in France to French and German parents. He came to the United States in 1921 after WWI, working in restaurants in New York and Rhode Island before arriving in Atlanta as the opening pastry chef of the Biltmore Hotel. Six years later, his passion for creating gourmet baked goods and for serving others led him to purchase a French bakery in Midtown that would become the original location of Henri’s Bakery & Café.
The Marietta Square Market is located at 68 North Marietta Pkwy NW, Marietta 30060.
