MARIETTA — In the middle of winter, the tropics — or at least a taste of them — have come to Marietta.
On Dec. 15, The Frozen Goose opened on Powder Springs Street on Marietta Square, featuring frozen, slushy cocktails alongside a menu of bar food and other alcoholic offerings.
The bar’s co-owners, Johnathan Disser and Domnic Belli, previously owned Neighborhood Cuisines and Provisions at the same address. That restaurant opened during the height of the pandemic and primarily sold oven-ready, take-home meals.
Disser said business declined when people stopped social distancing and started dining out. Meanwhile, the duo worked on a concept for a daiquiri bar.
“It was something we had in mind to maybe do one day and once we saw that dip in sales we said, ‘Let’s do it,’” Disser said.
The bar fills several niches on the square, according to Disser.
“We thought well there’s nowhere on the square you can go get a cool frozen cocktail. There’s nowhere that has a kind of tropical feel on the inside. There really aren’t too many places where you can go watch a game,” Disser said.
The 27-seat bar has three large TVs for sports, along with churning machines that dispense a variety of frozen drinks, including a kid-friendly, non-alcoholic strawberry daiquiri and Disser's favorite, “Chuck's Revenge”: a drink made with tequila, pineapple, tangerine and peach.
The menu includes seven varieties of wings — wings being another element missing from Marietta Square’s food scene, according to Disser.
The bar has plans to install a carry-out window for drinks and to nearly double the amount of seating with an outdoor patio. Disser said they hope both projects will be done by spring.
A group of four friends gave their take on the new business Saturday.
Charles and Hailee Hanks, who live in Marietta, said they discovered The Frozen Goose when the bar first opened. After trying a free promotional daiquiri and parmesan truffle fries, the two became fans and returned with friends James Grizzle and Casey Jackson, both of Smyrna, for a frozen drink after lunch.
“This makes me feel like I’m walking outside into Panama City. It’s a good atmosphere,” said Grizzle.
The Frozen Goose is open 3-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m - 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday.
