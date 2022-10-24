Professional athlete and Georgia Tech alumnus Alade Aminu is making a new play in Marietta: opening a sports lounge.
Aminu celebrated the grand opening of Bar 44, located at 2755 Canton Road, on Oct. 12. As a new sports bar in Cobb County, Aminu said Bar 44 will be a unique addition to the area where patrons can comfortably enjoy signature cocktails, hookah, weekend brunch and elevated bar cuisine.
“We wanted to create a comfortable feeling, different from the typical sports bars,” Aminu said. “So, we created an innovative ‘sports lounge’ concept.”
Aminu said Bar 44 provides a diverse food and beverage selection different from local sports bars. The sports-themed menu offers lamb chops, seafood, sandwiches, pasta, vegan options and more. The cocktail menu features a custom drink called “The 4th & 1” where four top-shelf tequila brands are mixed with fresh ingredients to create a peach margarita.
Aminu said Bar 44 is home to 15 large-screen televisions, a full-service bar, custom embroidered couches and lounge seating options inside and outdoors.
“What we did here is we created an elevated sky box feel,” Aminu said. “If you’re not at the arena or stadium, you’re at Bar 44 with the same energy and feel as a sports game.”
As an Atlanta local and avid sports fan, Aminu said he recognized there was a lack of sports bars in the Marietta area where people could gather comfortably to watch games. Additionally, Aminu said his goal was to create a space that is gender-inclusive.
“This sports bar was designed to cater to women,” Aminu said. “Women love sports just as much as men, and we want women to feel comfortable and welcome in this space.”
Before Bar 44, Aminu played basketball for the Yellow Jackets before playing ball overseas, even reaching the Olympics. But Aminu said his achievements in basketball began in high school where he wore jersey No. 44, the namesake of his restaurant. Aminu said the number represents the beginning of a new career path while also memorializing his old one.
”I’ve always had this boss mentality,” Aminu said. “I thought to myself, ‘I love sports, real estate, having a good time with my friends and the energy of people.’ All of my passions fused together to open Bar44.”
Aminu said the opening of Bar 44 would not be possible without his partners, Garry Ellis and Abdul Olayiwola. While Ellis provides his restauranter expertise, Olayiwola works on Bar 44’s operations.
Aminu’s brother, Al-Farouq Aminu, who has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trailblazers and most recently, the Chicago Bulls, is a brand ambassador for Bar 44. Aminu said patrons can expect to catch some celebrity sightings at the sports lounge.
“It’s going to be a fun type of energy that you don’t normally see in Marietta,” Aminu said. “I’m blessed to have a wonderful team and business partners to help me bring this dope idea to life.”
To view the full menu at Bar 44, hours of operation and for additional information, log on to www.bar44atl.com.
