The Braves Development Company announced that Fat Tuesday will join The Battery Atlanta as its newest first-to-market concept.
The original daiquiri shop specializes in frozen drinks.
The Fat Tuesday experience at The Battery Atlanta will feature fan-favorite frozen specialty drinks. Guests will have the opportunity to combine flavors and choose from souvenir cups of various sizes.
Fat Tuesday, a sister concept of New Orleans Original Daiquiris, was launched in 1984 with the opening of the first retail unit in Atlanta. The concept has grown with over 20 retail units throughout the U.S., Mexico, Puerto Rico and Honduras.
The 1,118 square-foot space will be located across from El Super Pan, on the corner of Battery Walk and Legends Place. It is slated to open later this summer.
For more information, visit batteryatl.com.
