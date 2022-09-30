All good things must come to an end, and such is the case for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing. After an 11-day run, the fair closes Sunday, so time is running out to enjoy the food, entertainment, rides and shows at the fair.
Tina Harris has been a dedicated member of the fair team for four years, and has been in the fair industry for more than 30. Harris, who works at one of the lemonade stands squeezing fresh lemons with sugar water, said she is proud to work at a place where joy is shared and received.
"I love the travel, I love the fellowship of the people, city after city, state after state, I've seen a lot," Harris said.
Harris said she encourages fair goers seeking an adrenaline rush to check out the fair's new ride, "Jekyll & Hyde," which provides an endless supply of fun and thrill. But she also encourages visitors to try the food, and enjoys purchasing a foot-long corndog for herself.
Fair food for thought
Fairs and food are a package deal. So of course, the North Georgia fair has all of the fair indulgences — funnel cakes, turkey legs, cotton candy and more.
But what sets the North Georgia State Fair from the rest is its diverse food options. Nearly a hundred food trucks and kiosks stretch from end-to-end of the fair's midway. Ultimately, the hardest part of navigating the fair is deciding what to eat and when to eat it.
Island Noodles: the new, healthy food stand
In the heart of the midway lives a healthy and delicious food stand different from traditional fair cuisine. "Island Noodles" is a new kiosk that freshly prepares Hawaiian-inspired soba noodles right in front of patrons. The home-made noodles are served with an assortment of seasoned vegetables, tender teriyaki chicken and a flavorful secret sauce. The noodles are then packed in a convenient to-go box so fair goers can walk, talk and continue enjoying the fair.
Mac 'N' Tots
What's better than mac and cheese and tater tots? Mac 'N' Tots is a food stand where the name speaks for itself. This food stand boasts a menu where fairgoers can personalize their tater tots or mac and cheese with an assortment of indulgences — homemade chili, creamy ranch dressing, BBQ pork, scorching buffalo sauce and more.
Fried dough galore
There's a cultural phenomenon surrounding deep-fried dough and sugar. Traditional fair food would be incomplete without funnel cakes and elephant ears. The difference is all about the preparation — funnel cakes are made by pouring dough into a funnel and squeezing it into the oil, whereas elephant ears are made by rolling dough flat, like a pizza. This delectable guilty pleasure is a staple fair food that anyone can enjoy. The North Georgia fair has more than five funnel cake and elephant ear stands across the midway. Fair goers can customize their personal cakes by adding drizzled chocolate sauce, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream, among other toppings.
The North Georgia Fair continues through Sunday. For more information, visit the North Georgia Fair's website.
