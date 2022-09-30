Island Noodles North Ga. Fair

Island Noodles is a new kiosk that prepares Hawaiian-inspired soba noodles right in front of patrons.
Mac 'N' Tots

Customers at the Mac 'N' Tots stand can customize their entree of mac and cheese, tatter tots or both with toppings like pulled pork, buffalo sauce, bacon, ranch and more.
Funnel Cake @ fair

Fair goers can customize their personal funnel cakes or elephant ears by adding drizzled chocolate sauce, cinnamon sugar, whipped cream or any way they choose. 
0
0
0
0
0

(0) reviews

Leave a review

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add a review
Stop watching

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription