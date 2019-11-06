Chain-burrito-restaurant Chipotle will open four locations in Georgia before the year's end, including one in Austell next week.
According to a company spokesperson, the restaurant will open Nov. 13 at 3999 Austell Road, across the road from WellStar Cobb Hospital and just north of the intersection of Austell Road and the East-West Connector.
It will feature a "Chipotlane," a drive-through option available at only 20 other Chipotles currently. Orders have to be placed online or on the company's mobile phone app.
The company is moving quickly to expand this new feature: According to the spokesperson, the company will have several dozen Chipotlanes open across the country by year's end.
It will become the second location in Cobb to open this year and the fifth in the county overall. There are two in Kennesaw and Marietta apiece.
The other three locations opening in Georgia this year are: 1135 Highway 85 N. in Fayetteville, to open Nov. 21; 285 Marketplace Boulevard in Dawsonville, to open Wednesday, Nov. 27; and 101 City Circle in Peachtree City, to open Thursday, Dec. 12.
