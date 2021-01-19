Chicken Salad Chick, which has locations in Kennesaw, Marietta and Vinings, will have their annual Guest Appreciation Day on Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Each guest who places an order online through the website, the Cravings Credits app or visits a participating Atlanta-area restaurant will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol, while supplies last. This special treat is available to all guests, via drive-thru, curbside pickup, delivery, carryout or dine-in.
For more information, visit chickensaladchick.com.
