MARIETTA — The former site of Nik’s Place off Whitlock Avenue in Marietta could soon be home to a new concept.
The 1868 farm house that held the Greek restaurant since 2005 is the subject of an alcohol license application with the city.
According to the application, a restaurateur is hoping to do business in the spot as Fatburger/Buffalo’s.
Fatburger and Buffalo’s Café Express are both under the umbrella of Beverly Hills-based FAT Brands.
It is not yet clear which of the two restaurants could occupy the space, and the applicant could not be immediately reached for comment.
Fatburger bills itself as “The last great hamburger stand” and sells gigantic burgers up to a pound and a half in weight, as well as classic sides like French fries, onion rings and milk shakes.
According to the restaurant’s website, there are 78 Fatburgers in the United States, mostly in California, and none in the South.
Buffalo’s Café was founded in Roswell in 1985 and specializes in Buffalo wings, but also offers a variety of dishes including burgers, tacos, salads and wraps.
According to its website, there are 14 Buffalo’s Cafes in Georgia, including in Kennesaw.
Also not yet clear is what the new operators will do with the farm house.
It was originally the home of the Groggens family and then the Crooks family before operating as the Marietta Cupboard restaurant from 1975 until 2000.
The restaurant’s namesake, Nik Zaimis, died last year, and the business served its last customer on Halloween.
According to the city, the applicant has not applied for a building permit, which may be a sign that they plan to use the existing structure.
