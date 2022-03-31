wat-17046-up-2603-rgb.jpg (copy)

San Antonio, Texas-based Whataburger has plans to open a Kennesaw location this fall.

 Special - Courtesy Whataburger

Texas-based burger chain Whataburger is set to break ground on its metro Atlanta restaurant Wednesday in Kennesaw. 

The restaurant, scheduled to open this fall at 705 Town Park Lane NW, across the road from the Commons at Chastain shopping mall, will bring 180 jobs to the community, according to a news release.

The company is currently hiring an operating partner and managers for the location. Hiring for team leader and team member positions will begin this summer. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) reviews

Leave a review

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add a review
Stop watching

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In