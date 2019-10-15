Kentucky Fried Chicken franchisee KBP Foods announced that it is remodeling 12 area restaurants, including the location at 3480 Earnest W. Barrett Parkway in Marietta, as part of a multi-million-dollar nationwide KFC brand revamp effort.
The new KFC restaurant design places Colonel Sanders’ iconic image front and center. The remodeled restaurant’s exterior will feature sharp graphics in red and white. The interior will include family-style seating called the “Colonel’s table” and a photo wall showcasing the Colonel’s legacy.
The remodel will begin this week and go through early December. The drive-thru will remain open for the duration of the remodel process.
For more information, visit kbpfoods.com.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.