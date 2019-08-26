OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings Inc., released its list of the 50 Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants in America for 2019.
Henry's Louisiana Grill, 4835 N. Main Street in Acworth, was one of three Georgia restaurants to make the list. The other Georgia restaurants were Old Lady Gang in Atlanta and The Pirates' House in Savannah.
“When you're dining out with kids, you want to find a restaurant that has something for everyone - a menu that appeals to younger diners, great cocktail options for the adults and, of course, the ambiance to match,” said Caroline Potter, chief dining officer at OpenTable. “Whether you’re a family of foodies celebrating something special or you’re avoiding doing dishes on a weeknight, these restaurants have a fun family-friendly vibe and fare that’ll hit the spot.”
The list was generated solely from diner reviews collected between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" rating and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which "kid-friendly" or "child-friendly" was selected as a special feature.
To view the complete list, visit https://www.opentable.com/lists/most-kid-friendly-restaurants-us-2019.
