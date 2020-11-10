Don’t let the old name fool you — 1885 Grill in Acworth is all about the new.
The massive, 8,200-square-foot bar, restaurant and chef’s table officially opens at 11 a.m. Wednesday for those wanting quality food and spirits in an impressive environment that embraces the old.
Restaurateur Michael Schroeder (who many might know as the owner of Kennesaw’s Carrabba’s Italian Grill for nearly 18 years) has partnered with Chattanooga restaurateur Miguel Morales to create a new concept for downtown Acworth.
He said they hope 1885 Grill will bring a neighborhood spot to an area that is seeing massive revitalization.
“We want to be a staple in the community,” Schroder said. “We don’t want to just be another restaurant or business. This is a place where you can come to see friends, watch a game, get a great meal, and we want to be a resource and a good partner in the community.”
The restaurant also features about 1,700 square feet of patio space, making it the perfect spot for those wanting a respite from nearby Logan Farm Park or to simply enjoy the outdoors in a safe and covered environment.
Schroeder acknowledged that opening a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic was no easy feat, but it also allowed him to get more creative with his concept. For example, he received a retail alcohol license from the city so he can cater to the city’s allowance of open drinks in the downtown area. Those walking around the park who want to have a picnic in the grass can pick up a bottle of wine, a growler of beer and plenty of food easily and legally from 1885 Grill.
“We really wanted to have all of these windows to take advantage of overlooking the park and we hope to eventually turn some of the area we have into a greenspace,” Schroeder said.
The restaurant contains two entrances: a restaurant entrance and a bar entrance. Visitors can easily get from one area to another, but Schroeder liked the idea of having two different concepts in one. For example, on a Saturday, those wanting to get a drink and watch a football game can come in through the bar entrance without having to be seated, and those wanting a meal and a more intimate setting can enter through the restaurant entrance without being bothered by the bar side. Schroeder also acknowledged the area is lacking in bars that stay open fairly late with live music, so he hopes to safely accommodate those not wanting to be home by 9 p.m.
Some of the staples on the menu include Brussels sprouts, a signature chicken sandwich and quality dishes such as seabass and halibut. Schroeder likes that the menu caters to all tastes, as he said he sometimes felt limited by the Italian menu at Carrabba’s.
The decor includes large beams, tall ceilings, and black and white photography of historic Acworth landmarks.
“This plot of land was literally a hole in the ground when we bought it, but we just knew it was going to be the perfect spot for us and (Mayor) Tommy (Allegood) and his staff were so helpful and instrumental in allowing us to call this home,” Schroeder said.
1885 Grill is located at 4438 Cherokee Street in Acworth, on the other side of the railroad tracks from the historic Acworth area and right across the street from Logan Farm Park. For more information, visit 1885grill.com/welcome-acworth or call 770-672-0508.
