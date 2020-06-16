Well, so much for “Tax Hike Mike.” Mike Boyce not only won the recent Republican primary and an opportunity to serve a second term as chairman of the Cobb County Commission, he blew away his competition.
Final tallies are not in yet given that Georgia’s vaunted “new generation” voting machines worked about as well as my old lawn mower and that a flood of absentee ballots that swamped the system are still being counted. But it looks like Boyce has garnered over 68 percent of the 55,350 votes cast with businessman Larry Savage getting about 24 percent and Ricci Mason – whoever that is – picking up 7.5 percent.
Now, it is on to the general election in November where Boyce will square off against 4th District Commissioner Lisa Cupid, who had no opposition in the Democratic primary.
I talked to Boyce a couple of days later and he was, to put it mildly, feeling pretty good about things. “The first time I ran, I knocked on a lot of doors,” Boyce told me, “about 8,000, to be exact.” This time around he said he had to rely primarily on phone banks because of the COVID-19 restrictions. “We never even considered phone calls in 2016,” he said.
Boyce says the phone calls revealed that voters like what he is doing and believe he is doing it right. He said his opponents tried to saddle him with having raised taxes in 2018. He says his push to increase property taxes by 1.7 mills was to cover a $30 million hole left when the previous administration lowered the millage rate.
The chairman caught a lot of flak for the increase from a lot of people, including one modest-and-much-beloved columnist who nobody listens to anyway. I thought the threat to close parks and libraries and senior centers was a bit heavy-handed but I give him props for taking his case directly to the voters in a series of town hall meetings.
If you will recall, the vote was 3-2 with the aforementioned Cupid and a just-defeated 1st District Commissioner Bob Weatherford voting for the increase and commissioners Bob Ott and JoAnn Birrell voting no.
Boyce says with the increase the county can now give pay raises to public safety employees, provide a high level of service to the citizens and maintain its financial strength in these uncertain times. Fitch Ratings, an American credit rating agency, agrees. The firm has given the county a AAA rating for the 24th consecutive year, saying “The county is well positioned to withstand the current period of economic weakness due to its sound reserves and superior inherent budget flexibility.”
With the primary out of the way, now comes the general election in November and what kind of support Boyce will or will not get from the county’s Republican Party. You are familiar with the Cobb County Republican Party, aren’t you? That is the place where the inmates run the asylum.
Chairman Boyce told Around Town that the county GOP undermined his re-election efforts by promoting a straw poll that favored commissioner Bob Ott for the job and then asserting that 90 percent of the Georgia Republican Assembly voted for his main opponent Larry Savage.
The head of the county party, Jason Shepherd, said at the time the millage rate increase was being considered, “The Chairman’s presentation has been all along that this millage rate increase is what is necessary just to take care of the basic functions of government, and enough has come out that we don’t completely trust him that this millage rate hike is completely necessary just to meet that basic function.” You had better trust him now, bucko, unless the prospect of four years of Lisa Cupid and her condescending hector lectures floats your boat.
Of course, this is the same crowd that did their best to undermine one of the most respected members of the party, state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, for not rolling over on a private school voucher bill in a clumsy effort to support their boy, state Sen. Hunter Hill, in his candidacy for governor. The last I looked, Tippins is still around. Hill is not.
If I may be so bold as to give the local Republicans some fatherly advice, I would humbly suggest they stifle their penchant for infighting and focus instead on the suddenly-energized Democrats. If my abacus hasn’t failed me, Democrats got out about 20 percent more voters in the recent primaries than did Republicans. They are clearly doing a better job at grassroots organizing than are the Republicans.
For the first time since 1984, we are going to have a two-party race for chair of the Cobb County Commission this November. It will be interesting to see if in the meantime the Cobb GOP can figure out who the enemy is. Hint: It is not Mike Boyce. Voters in the Republican primary made that clear.
