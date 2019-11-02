Marietta converted a third down early in the drive on a 16-yard catch by White, and a 24-yard pickup by Vidal put Marietta in field goal range. Vidal’s next three carries went for a combined 21 yards before Bailey hit White on a screen that went for a 14-yard touchdown.
A first-quarter blunder on special teams by Hillgrove allowed Marietta to get on the board first.
A bad snap on a punt cost the Hawks 36 yards, and it allowed the Blue Devils to get on the board on a 17-yard pass from Bailey to White late in the first.
White went on to finish with 83 yards on nine catches.
The Hawks responded by tying the game on a drive that took nearly three minutes off the clock and ended with a 6-yard pass from McCravy to Jalen Royals.
Marietta regained the lead at 14-7 on the ensuing drive on a 11-yard touchdown from Bailey to Taji Johnson, and the Blue Devils never again lost the lead.
Hillgrove will close out by hosting North Cobb next week, with the winner securing the No. 3 seed for the state playoffs. Marietta will travel to last-place Kennesaw Mountain.
