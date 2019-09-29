Harrison, Whitefield Academy, Walker and Pope all emerged victorious Friday night, getting significant help from their respective defensive units.
It can be argued that Harrison’s defense had the toughest task of all, having to contain Dalton running back and Georgia Tech-bound Jahmyr Gibbs, who rushed for a combined 528 yards and 11 touchdowns in Dalton’s previous two wins over Sequoyah and Creekview.
Gibbs ended up with 215 yards on 28 carries, which is the norm for him, but the Hoyas limited him to just one touchdown run. His touchdown early in the second quarter was the only points Dalton put up in the first three quarters.
With Harrison’s offense doing its job by scoring seven touchdowns on its first six drives, the Hoyas built a comfortable 35-point lead early in the fourth quarter before coming away with a 42-21 win.
Harrison made a defensive statement early by stopping Dalton on fourth-and-short in Dalton’s first two drives of the game. The Hoyas (6-0, 4-0) got off the field later in the first half when Cody Gast and Tommy Pollack combined for a minus-5 yard sack.
In Dalton’s first drive of the second half, Gibbs was held to three yards on two carries, forcing the Catamounts to go three-and-out. Harrison then took advantage with a 6-minute touchdown drive to put the game out of reach.
“Our defense has been playing great all year,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “We have a veteran squad who is putting their egos aside and are playing good football.”
Whitefield’s defense held St. Francis to just 12 yards passing and limited the Knights to just one extended drive in the second half while tying the game at regulation.
The Wolfpack chose to play defense first during the first overtime, which proved to be a wise choice. After making a stop, they kicked a field goal to secure a 20-17 win.
Freshman defensive lineman Ian Geffrard accounted for both tackles when St. Francis attempted to run the ball on the first two plays. On third and seven, the Knights went for the end zone, but Myles Redding was there to swat the ball away.
St. Francis then missed its field goal attempt, allowing the Wolfpack (4-1, 3-0) to make theirs.
“We did a great job (defensively) in being prepared for the big play,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “They did a great job reading their keys and knowing their tendencies.”
Both Walker and Pope did not allow any points after halftime.
The Wolverines held a two-touchdown lead throughout the second half over Pinecrest before winning 28-7, but didn’t rest easily until late in the fourth quarter when Keon Smart made an interception and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown.
That’s because Pinecrest got into Walker territory twice before the Wolverines stood firm.
The Paladins had the ball all the way down to the Walker 3-yard line on their second trip before the Wolverines (2-2, 1-1) forced a fumble and recovered it.
Pope beat Chattahoochee 34-17 at home Friday. The score was knotted at 17-all at the half before the Greyhounds (3-2, 2-1) adjusted and shutdown the Cougars after the break.
Hillgrove also prevailed Friday, but it was special teams that stood out in its 42-19 win on the road at South Forsyth.
Reuben Lowery blocked a 43-yard field goal attempt for the Hawks (5-0) and returned it for a touchdown. He also blocked an extra-point attempt.
Trevarus Walker chipped in on special teams with a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.