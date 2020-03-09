Walton is coming off a thrilling overtime victory over defending state champion Lambert last season to sealed its second state championship.
Now that they are in the midst of a new season, the Raiders are not thinking about state titles.
All they are concentrating on at the moment is staying healthy and winning games.
Walton has the tools to defend its crown in 2020, but that discussion is for later in the season.
“The playoffs are such a grind, and so is the regular season,” Walton coach Griffin Spotz said. “I think we have a very good team this year. There are a couple of things we’re working on getting better at, and there are a couple of things that we do well already. We are not talking about a repeat. We are talking about how we can get better.”
The Raiders do have plenty going for them this season in terms of experience with four Division commitments currently on the field.
Senior Tate Harran, who scored several clutch goals during the postseason last year, including the overtime game-winner over Lambert. Senior goalkeeper Nick Floyd also returns as does senior midfielders Maxson Santivanez and James Gur and attacker Taylor Aston.
Walton’s key graduation losses are minimal. They are replacing defender and last year’s Marietta Daily Journal Player of the Year Drew Michalek and faceoff specialist Ben Brennan.
Although they have six wins, the Raiders’ key focus at this point in the season is being able to build leads and sustain them. They had the lead over Lambert in last year’s championship but couldn’t put away the Longhorns until winning 8-7 in overtime.
A lack of possession and winning faceoffs have been Walton’s biggest obstacles, Spotz said.
“Every game we’ve been in this year, we’ve had five goal leads and let other teams come back a little bit,” Spotz said. “We’ve been so thin in the midfield. At the end of games, we’ve been gassed. We have horses running a lot of shifts right now.”
Walton is relying on getting hot at just the right time, which it did a year ago. But even if the Raiders are in top form going into the playoffs, Spotz said making it through the first two rounds is not guaranteed.
It is teams like Lambert and their own Area 4 7A/6A rival Lassiter that the Raiders have to pay special attention too. Both Lambert and Lassiter traded state championships between each other from 2016 to 2018 before Lambert bested the Trojans in the final four last year.
Centennial could be in the mix after making the final four for three consecutive seasons.
Lassiter claims to be a “new” team, according to second-year coach Stephen Welch.
With the team graduating 13 seniors with seven of them playing college or club lacrosse, one could say Lassiter is going through a rebuilding season.
In truth, the Trojans have experience returning in all areas of the field, and it shows with an undefeated record five games into the season.
Senior Murphy Mostellar is back in the midfield. Senior Cole Schorsch is in the midst of another strong season at attack. Seniors Carson Dickson and Perry Kramer will help run the defense. Senior long stick midfielder Max Tock and goaltender Brandon Woolridge are also key.
Still, this is a new season for Lassiter. Because the Trojans graduated so many seniors, there will be up-and-comers vying for a starting role.
“As with any new team, it’s about finding out what will bring this team together,” Welch said. “The coaches and I will do everything we can to put these players in a position to be successful. We are looking forward to another great season, and we can’t wait to see how the kids perform down the road.”
