A beloved community event returns this year, combining coffee tastings, art and games with the chance to gather information on serving those in need.
This year's Roswell Day of Hope will give families the chance to speak with representatives from nonprofit groups about how they can make a difference. Attendees can also bid on local art, taste coffee from four local vendors, hear live music and enjoy food trucks and kids’ games.
The event will take place Sept. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street. There is no admission charge.
The event is organized by Hope Roswell, a network of volunteers from area churches who work year-round to serve those in need in the local area. Leader Brenda Orlans said at the Day of Hope, families looking to do outreach and to volunteer can explore a variety of options while having a fun day out together. Focus areas include homelessness, human trafficking, mental-health struggles and services to youth and senior citizens.
“If you have a heart for helping others, you’ll certainly be able to find a place to serve that inspires you,” Orlans said in a statement.
In keeping with a long-term tradition, the Day of Hope will also offer a variety of free services to those in need, including haircuts, dental exams for children 12 and younger and medical exams. Grocery gift cards and groceries will be offered to each family that attends. Free shoes will be available as well while supplies last.
Two years ago, the event took on a new form as organizers strove to turn a single day of services into a movement, inspiring the community to reach out to others throughout the year.
According to Orlans, there are a variety of huge needs in which volunteers can make significant impacts. Parents might be surprised, for example, to learn that some of their children’s classmates are hungry when they come to school. And local seniors need not only food and transportation but companionship as well.
The event will take place rain or shine. Food trucks will have a variety of items available for purchase. Local artists, including student artists, will have work on display, and some art will be up for auction.
Free coffee tastings will be available from Crazy Love Coffeehouse, Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee, Scooter’s Coffee, and Thrive Farmers Coffee.
For more information on the Day of Hope and Hope Roswell, go to www.hoperoswell.org.
