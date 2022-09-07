Discuss and Recall: Under the Sea at North Cobb Senior Center
The North Cobb Senior Center, inside Kennworth Park, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Discuss and Recall: Under the Sea on Sept. 9 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Shipwrecks are movie magic fodder, from disaster films like The Poseidon Adventure to dramas such as Castaway or even comedies like Fool's Gold. But what are the real stories of the actual ships buried in watery graves and the treasures they hold? Participants can dive into a discussion on shipwrecks. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Wellness and COVID Vaccine Clinic at Freeman Poole Senior Center
The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have a Wellness and COVID Vaccine Clinic on Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cobb Douglas Public Health wellness clinic encompasses checking vital signs, height, weight and Body Mass Index. There will be trained nurses who can interpret the results and provide information and referrals to health department services, and recommendations on healthy habits.
CDPH is also offering COVID vaccinations - first and second doses of the primary series, immunocompromised doses, and first and second boosters. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Planning For Your Future is Sept. 13
The North Cobb Senior Center, inside Kennworth Park, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Planning For Your Future on Sept. 13 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The event is presented by Orcutt Law Offices. Participants can learn how proper planning and having the essential documents in place can reduce costs, alleviate stress, and provide ongoing legal and financial protection for themselves and their loved ones. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
K-9 Demo at Senior Wellness Center
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street, Suite 100 in Marietta, will have a K-9 Demo on Sept. 13 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Participants can learn more about the Cobb County K-9 unit and watch a demonstration by our Cobb County Police dogs. The event is presented by Cobb County Police Department, K-9 Unit. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Social Security: Securing Today and Tomorrow is Sept. 13
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Social Security: Securing Today and Tomorrow on Sept. 13 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Social Security is part of the retirement plan for almost every American worker and provides replacement income for qualified retirees and their families. A Social Security specialist will touch on its history, qualifying for social security, calculating and choosing benefits, Medicare, auxiliary and survivor benefits and applying online. A Q&A will follow the presentation. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
See wildlife and old farming techniques on Hyde Farm tour
Residents can explore Hyde Farm, 721 Hyde Road in Marietta, with a nature walk on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Hyde Farm is 42 acres of green space and a renovated/updated farm established in the 1830s. The land, farm and buildings have been preserved as an educational and recreational facility. On the 45-minute tours, participants can see the Chattahoochee River, lowland forests, terraced agricultural fields and an orchard. They may also spot wildlife such as ducks, turtles, herons and even a beaver.
Register under the Outdoor/Nature tab at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/cobb-county-ga/catalog.
For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/parks/parks-and-nature/outdoor-education.
Domestic violence learning and awareness experience
Cobb County is holding several education events to bring awareness to domestic issues, leading up to October, which is observed as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Cobb Law Library will sponsor Custody Concerns, a free public program on custody issues, on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta. Attorney Brandy Daswani will focus her talk on three areas: legitimation, steps to enforcing out-of-state orders and a minor’s affidavit of custody election.
For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/courts/superior-court/events/custody-concerns.
What does a domestic violence victim go through to find help and resources?
Join the District Attorney's office to learn about the challenges of trying to get out of this terrible situation. In Her Shoes, an interactive presentation on living with domestic violence, will be held Sept. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sewell Mill Library, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta. There will also be news about the Cobb Family and Advocacy Center.
For more information, call 770-528-3080.
Get to know Weird Georgia
Werewolves? A compound created by a fortune teller? A Sasquatch Museum?
Participants can learn about strange landmarks and other oddities on Sept. 12 from 6 to 7 p.m. Participants can come in person or watch online at the Georgia Room at the Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta.
To register for the live stream, email Cole Hale at halet@cobbcat.org.
For more information, https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/georgia-room-presents-weird-georgia.
Discover the nightlife at Price Park
Explore Price Park and its nightlife at this Friends of Price Park event on Sept. 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. at 4715 Stilesboro Road in Kennesaw.
On this family-friendly evening hike, participants can hear Dennis Krusac's famous owl impersonation and maybe see a resident owl. During the warm months, learn about bat echolocation with Dennis' bat detectors. When it’s lightning bug season, be prepared to see the park transformed into a fairyland.
Participants should bring their flashlights and wear comfortable walking shoes.
Raising awareness about recovery
Join Mobilize Recovery for a block party on Sept. 14 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. to celebrate Recovery Month at The Zone, 32 Fairground Street NE in Marietta.
The Zone is a Recovery Community Organization that mobilizes resources to make it possible for the recovery population to find long-term recovery.
Mobilize Recovery will celebrate with live music and a cookout, provide free Narcan and Narcan training, and Tom Farley, brother of Saturday Night Live's Chris Farley, will tell his story about his brother's addiction. Mobilize Recovery Across America is stopping in Marietta on its cross-country bus tour, highlighting the recovery experience.
For more information, visit https://mobilizerecovery.org/.
Community symposium focuses on the opioid epidemic
Learn about the opioid epidemic in Cobb County from area service providers and researchers at the Community Opioid Symposium on Sept. 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Meeting Room, 100 Cherokee Street, 2nd floor in Marietta.
For more information, contact Sonjetta.Tiller@Cobbcounty.org.
Preventing diabetes program now enrolling
The Prevent T2 lifestyle change program can help one lose weight, become more active and reduce stress.
This proven program can prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes. Participants can work with a trained lifestyle coach in this year-long program during weekly meetings and get support, tools and guidance to assist them in reaching their healthy lifestyle goals.
The UGA Cooperative Extension's PrevenT2 program is accepting eligible participants. There will be a free information session on Zoom on Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. Register for the session at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIkcOmorD8tHt0gcHU8PdXgFGZDCniu4i-y.
Cobb County Rivers Alive Cleanup is Sept. 10
Residents can join the National Park Service, Keep Smyrna/Marietta/Cobb Beautiful and Cobb Water to clean litter from the banks of the Chattahoochee River and Rottenwood Creek at Paces Mill Unit of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, 3444 Cobb Parkway in the Cumberland area, on Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Gloves, safety vests, trash bags and a limited amount of litter grabber sticks will be provided. Participants should come prepared to walk .5 to 1.5 miles. There are five cleanup sites to choose from ranging in difficulty levels from easy and flat to off-trail and somewhat strenuous. All participants must wear sturdy closed-toed shoes. Lightweight long pants are highly recommended.
Upon arrival, participants will sign in and complete a waiver at the registration table, enjoy light snacks and receive a brief orientation before their site leader will walk their group to their designated cleanup location within the park.
Removing litter from the land and water areas of the park helps protect wildlife, water quality and improve the aesthetics and enjoyment for park users.
Registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cobb-county-rivers-alive-cleanup-tickets-391060852537. The event is open to ages 8 and up. All minors must be accompanied by a responsible, vigilant and participating adult.
If supplies are available, each participant will receive a 2022 Rivers Alive t-shirt, sizes are not guaranteed.
For more information, email Cobb County Watershed Stewardship Program at Water_RSVP@cobbcounty.org.
Cobb County YMCAs to host Annual Days of Service events on Sept. 10
On Sept. 10, the Cobb County YMCAs will host their Annual Days of Service events.
The McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA will host volunteers to assist with outdoor painting projects.
The Northeast Cobb Family YMCA will host volunteers for a beautification day. Volunteers will assist with weeding, trimming, painting curbs and cleaning up the parking lot. The Northeast Y will also be packing hygiene kits and making blankets for children.
The Northwest Family YMCA will provide general yard care for three veteran families within the community.
The events are part of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s Annual Days of Service events. For more information and to register as a volunteer, visit https://www.ymcaatlanta.org/volunteer-opportunities/days-of-service.php.
