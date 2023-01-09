Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; A tribute to Damar Hamlin is shown on the scoreboard prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
A week after his injury brought an NFL game to a halt and rocked the league, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital.
Doctors at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati announced Monday that Hamlin was released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo.
“Dr. (Timothy) Pritts and I have spoken extensively with his care team in Buffalo and I can confirm he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery,” Dr. William Knight IV said Monday.
Dr. Knight added that Hamlin has hit a number of “key milestones” in his recovery and is “up with physical therapy and occupational therapy, walking the unit” as well as “tolerating a regular diet.”
Doctors also noted that Hamlin was upgraded from critical condition to fair/good condition.
Hamlin has steadily progressed since his scary incident last week during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After a collision early in last week’s game, Hamlin collapsed on the field and had to be resuscitated after going into cardiac arrest.
While Hamlin recovered in the hospital, the NFL at large gathered in support of the injured player while fans flooded his charity with donations.
Monday’s news represents a significant step forward for Hamlin, who remains in recovery after his return to Buffalo and will continue to be monitored, doctors said.
