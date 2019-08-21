A Dallas businesswoman will challenge the city’s longtime mayor in his bid for another term.
And two incumbent city council members will face challengers Nov. 5 after they qualified during the city's three-day period for getting on the ballot last week.
Dallas Mayor Boyd Austin will seek re-election to a seventh term but face a challenge from real estate company owner Narda Konchel after both qualified during the city’s three-day qualifying period last week.
Incumbent Councilman Larry James Kelly Jr. will be challenged by businessman Brian Hardin for the council’s At-Large seat, which represents the entire city on the council.
Incumbent Michael Cason, who has held the Ward 2 seat since 2003, and Jim Henson, in the Ward 4 seat since 2012, were the only candidates to qualify for their seats.
In addition, Dallas Councilwoman Leah Kirby Alls and challenger Ryan Ayers qualified for a special election for the Ward 3 seat on the Dallas City Council.
The winner will serve the remaining two years of an unexpired term.
The council appointed Alls to the seat earlier this year to replace Griffin White, who resigned in January.
Those elected to the Dallas mayor and the council’s At-Large and Wards 2 and 4 seats in the general election will serve four-year terms.
The Dallas polling place will be the Watson Government Complex at 240 Constitution Blvd. in Dallas Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a city notice.
On the same Nov. 5 ballot, Dallas voters will see a countywide referendum about renewal of the 1% Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, also known as E-SPLOST.
The Paulding County School District uses sales tax proceeds to help pay off bond financing, and build or renovate school buildings.
The deadline to register to vote in the election is Oct. 7.
