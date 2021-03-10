The American Rescue Plan Act includes:
$1,400 direct payments to Americans, including children, for individuals making less than $75,000 a year and married couples making less than $150,000 a year to help get the economy moving by helping those struggling pay their bills.
$10 billion Homeowner Assistance Fund to help Americans stay warm and keep a roof over their heads.
$300/week enhanced unemployment benefits through September 6, 2021.
$20 billion to mount a national vaccination program by increasing the pipeline of vaccine doses, as well as $7.5 billion in CDC funding to invest in high-quality healthcare, treatments, and telehealth services to address racial disparities and ensure vaccines reach communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
$48.3 billion to increase testing, tracing, and mitigation efforts and provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline health care workers and first responders.
$350 billion to provide state, local, territorial, and tribal governments with critical aid to help keep frontline workers on the job.
Over $125 billion for K-12 schools, $40 billion for colleges, and $39 billion for child care providers to ensure a safe return to in-person learning for students, teachers and faculty.
15% increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through September to help families put food on their table and alleviate food insecurity.
$3,600 expanded child tax credit per child under 6 and $3,000 per child from ages 6 to 17 for parents making less than $75,000 or $150,000 per couple to help cut child poverty in half in America.
$35 billion to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and ensure Americans have access to quality and affordable health care services.
$29 billion to help struggling restaurants that have been restricted by measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.
$50 billion for the Disaster Relief Fund under the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist in vaccine distribution and public sanitation.
