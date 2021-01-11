The website for Cobb and Douglas County residents 65 and older to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations crashed Monday morning due to an "overwhelming response," according to Cobb County officials.
"Officials with the Georgia Department of Public Health say they are working to bring the servers back online and hope to do so in the coming hours," a Cobb County email sent just before 9 a.m. reads.
When the site is working again, residents 65 and older can apply for a vaccination at www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com.
Return for updates.
