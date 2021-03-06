EDITOR’S NOTE: The timeline is drawn from the pages of the MDJ over the last year. Dates correspond to the day of reporting.
2020
Jan. 27 -♦ Potential cases investigated by the state health department and CDC.
Feb. 28 -♦ Gov. Brian Kemp names an 18-member task force to handle Georgia’s response to virus outbreak. No confirmed cases in Georgia, but 14 diagnosed in U.S.
March 7 - ♦ Cobb’s first coronavirus case confirmed.
March 8 -♦ 34 Georgians from the Grand Princess cruise ship transported to Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
March 10 -♦ The West Cobb Library closed for cleaning after worker is exposed.
March 11 -♦ Six presumed cases in Cobb. Positive case at Kincaid Elementary School. Over 120 cruise ship passengers quarantined at Dobbins.
March 12 -♦ A 67-year-old man hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone Hospital as Georgia’s first COVID-19 death. The Walker School announces closing. Both school districts announce cancellation of all sports and extracurricular activities. Nursing homes go on lockdown to protect elderly.
March 13 -♦ Nearly 500 people quarantined at Dobbins. State confirms 42 cases. Mt. Paran Christian School closes. Kennesaw suspends all public events. Courts in Cobb shut down all non essential services.
March 14 -♦ Kemp declares state of emergency. Cobb cases at 15. Some at Dobbins leave to self-isolate at home.
March 15 -♦ Several blue tents appear at Kennestone Hospital’s emergency room entrance.
March 16 -♦ Closed schools begin online instruction. Drive-through testing set up at Jim R. Miller Park. County closes senior centers, libraries and most recreational buildings. Smyrna cancels public meetings.
March 17 -♦ Hospitals postpone elective surgeries. Cobb has 25 confirmed cases, second in state. 146 cases in state. Major movie theaters close. Marietta Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson diagnosed with coronavirus. Former Radisson Hotel in Marietta to house quarantined patients.
March 18 -♦ Cobb has 28 cases. State has 197 confirmed cases. Drive-thru testing begins at Jim Miller Park. Restaurants close dine-in portions and limit operations to drive-thru/takeout orders. Town Center at Cobb mall closes.
March 20 -♦ State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick tests positive for virus. Cobb cases rise to 47.
March 21 -♦ Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area closes.
March 22 — ♦ Hand sanitizer, toilet paper and guns in high demand.
March 23 — ♦ All Cobb parks and parks facilities close.
March 24 — ♦ Cobb reaches 90 cases with 5 deaths. Acworth closes bars, tells people to shelter in place. Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park closes. Marietta and Cobb County declare states of emergency.
March 25 — ♦ Austell declares state of emergency.
March 26 — ♦ Deputy at Cobb County Adult Detention Center tests positive. All Grand Princess cruise ship passengers released from Dobbins.
March 29 — ♦ Cobb has 228 cases with 9 deaths, 2,683 in Georgia with 80 deaths. State declared federal disaster area because of virus.
April 1 -♦ Public universities switch to online-only courses.
April 3 — ♦ Six Cobb long-term care facilities have virus cases. Cobb Senior Services cancels activities and seeks donations.
April 6 — ♦ Residents encouraged to wear cloth face masks.
April 8 -♦ Grocery delivery on rise during shelter in place. Kemp extends state of emergency to May 13.
April 10 — ♦ Churches go online for Easter. Cobb Schools move to Monday-Thursday online learning.
April 13 -♦ At-risk Smyrna employees to receive hazard pay. COVID confirmed in seven Cobb nursing homes.
April 14 -♦ Testing at Jim Miller park expands. Students get free laptops from Cobb Schools Foundation.
April 17 -♦ Cobb cities brace for budget cuts. Kennesaw lays off 23.
April 18 -♦ Cobb police close station doors.
April 20 -♦ 21 long-term care facilities in Cobb with virus cases. Marietta students have virtual prom. Kemp to reopen some Georgia businesses amid signs of virus slowdown.
April 22 -♦ Georgia National Guard opens drive-thru testing site at KSU.
April 23 -♦ U.S. House approves coronavirus relief package for small businesses.
April 24 -♦ Cobb hair salons, gyms and parks begin limited opening. Rules set for reopening dine-in restaurant service in Georgia.
April 27 -♦ Cobb movie theaters remain closed. Cobb restaurants begin opening with limits.
April 29 -♦ Wellstar resumes some surgeries canceled by virus.
April 30 -♦ Kemp to end shelter-in-place except for Georgians most at risk.
May 4 -♦ Town Center mall reopens.
May 5 -♦ Cobb courts update virus restrictions. Cumberland Mall opens.
May 6 -♦ Cobb County Prayer Breakfast delayed for first time in 35 years.
May 12 -♦ C-130s from Dobbins to salute essential workers with flyovers. Cobb YMCA centers among first to reopen in metro Atlanta. Cobb court restrictions extended.
May 14 -♦ Six Flags introduces new guest reservation system to ensure social distancing.
May 19 - ♦ 600 Cobb COVID-19 cases require hospitalization. Wellstar to furlough 4% of workforce. Cobb outlines reopening of county facilities.
May 21 -♦ Unemployment in Georgia hits record high.
May 27 - ♦ Cobb schools to host diploma pickup parades, celebrations and fireworks.
May 28 -♦ Marietta cancels Independence Day festivities
June 1-♦ Georgia schools given guidelines for reopening amid COVID-19. KSU drive-thru testing site closes.
June 2 -♦ Truist Park to serve as food distribution center for local nonprofits. Kennesaw Parks & Recreation announces playgrounds reopening.
June 6 -♦ Churches reopen with some precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus.
June 16 -♦ Greater Community Church feeds 500 families during food distribution event. Georgia Power disconnections suspended to July 15.
June 19 -♦ Cobb schools officials confirm case of COVID-19 in Hillgrove football program.
June 22 -♦ Pope and McEachern football programs report positive COVID-19 cases. MUST Ministries has “Feed the Need” virtual road race.
June 23 -♦ Cobb passes 4,000 coronavirus cases. Marietta approves outdoor tents for socially distant eating.
June 26 -♦ Cobb, Marietta superintendents ask Cobb Commission for additional federal pandemic money.
June 29 - Cobb sees 247 one-day increase in coronavirus cases, setting record.
July 1 - ♦ Cobb’s coronavirus cases pass 5,000. Cobb health department issues alert over rise in COVID-19 cases. Dog tests positive for coronavirus in Georgia.
July 3 - ♦ Marietta Schools mandate masks, plan to start year on time.
July 9 - ♦ Cobb to consider giving $2.6 million in pandemic-related hazard pay. Cobb shatters one-day record of coronavirus cases with 339.
July 13 -♦ Cobb surpasses 1,000 coronavirus-related hospitalizations.
July 21 - Kennesaw State loses third football game to virus-related cancel♦ lations.
July 22 -♦ Daily increase in Georgia COVID-19 deaths is the most in 2 months.
July 23 -♦ Cobb marching bands to forgo competitive season. Cobb sees record one-day increase of 414 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
July 25 -♦ Cobb County surpasses 10,000 coronavirus cases.
July 30 -♦ Cobb small biz relief program reopens with $40 million to spend.
July 31 -♦ Kennestone has most COVID cases in metro area. Georgia Department of Education distributes two million masks to local districts.
Aug. 3 -♦ Marietta City Schools confirms at least five staff members with COVID-19. Marietta City Schools welcome students back, online.
Aug. 6 -♦ Cobb School District confirms approximately 100 suspected cases of COVID-19.
Aug. 7 -♦ Georgia’s coronavirus deaths include 7-year-old.
Aug. 8 -♦ Sewell Mill library closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19.
Aug. 11 -♦ North Georgia State Fair canceled.
Aug. 13 -♦ 2020 Chalktoberfest scrapped due to virus.
Aug. 14 -♦ After distributing 26,000 laptops, Cobb schools prepare for semester launch.
Aug. 17 -♦ After bumpy start, 100,000 Cobb County students learning online. Cobb-Douglas Public Health extends Jim Miller Park testing hours, adds pop-up sites.
Aug. 21 -♦ 2020 Taste of Marietta canceled.
Aug. 25 -♦ Cobb approves hazard pay for bus drivers.
Aug. 28 -♦ 1-year-old boy from Cobb County dies of COVID-19.
Sept. 3 -♦ After federal order, evictions on hold in Cobb.
Sept. 4 -♦ Cobb reaches more than 400 coronavirus deaths. High school football kicks off in Georgia amid COVID-19.
Sept. 9 -♦ Cobb Food Fleet has distributed 850,000 pounds of food since May.
Sept. 10 -♦ Coronavirus forces cancellation of Hillgrove-Kell football game.
Sept. 14 -♦ Cobb schools to turn buses into mobile hotspots for students without internet.
Sept. 15 -♦ University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley defends reopening Georgia university campuses during pandemic.
Sept. 16 -♦ Kemp reopening Georgia elderly-care facilities for first time since COVID-19 struck.
Sept. 22 -♦ Nation reaches 200,000 coronavirus deaths — most in the world. Half of Cobb students choose face-to-face learning.
Sept. 24 -♦ Year-end school tests poised to count ‘essentially zero’ in Georgia amid pandemic.
Sept. 28 -♦ Life University holds socially distant graduation.
Sept. 29 -♦ Cobb County coronavirus cases continue decline.
Sept. 30 -♦ Kemp extends COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia through Oct. 15.
Oct. 19 -♦ Cobb’s coronavirus cases see increase after weeks of decline. Marietta OKs heaters for outdoor dining.
Oct. 28 -♦ CVS Health expands COVID-19 testing.
Oct. 30 -♦ Cobb County schools reporting COVID-19 cases at 30 schools.
Oct. 31 -♦ Surge on final day of early voting pushes Cobb voter total over 300,000.
Nov. 3 -♦ Cobb surpasses 2,000 coronavirus hospitalizations.
Nov. 9 -♦ KSU president says university is growing despite pandemic.
Nov. 10 -♦ Cobb-Douglas Public Health’s Lisa Crossman is Marietta Citizen of the Year.
Nov. 11 -♦ University System of Georgia sets enrollment record despite pandemic.
Nov. 15 -♦ Cobb County surpasses 24,000 coronavirus cases.
Nov. 17 - Cobb County sees spike of♦ 278 new cases in one day.
Nov. 19 -♦ Georgia school board moves to wipe out year-end test grades.
Nov. 20 - Cobb hospitals at c♦ apacity. Cobb schools reports 106 new COVID-19 cases. Winter sports spark new worries for COVID-19 spread in Georgia.
Nov. 21 -♦ Cobb surpasses 25,000 coronavirus cases; Georgia passes 400,000.
Dec. 1 - School leaders urge state lawmakers to protect education funding amid pandemic. Wellstar asks lawmakers for increased healthcare funding for pandemic response, trauma cen♦ ters, medical education. Cobb hits “third surge” of pandemic.
Dec. 2 -♦ Coronavirus death toll passes 500 in Cobb County.
Dec. 7 -♦ COVID-19 deaths in Georgia surpass 9,000.
Dec. 8 -♦ COVID-19 vaccine first doses set for hospitals, nursing homes in Georgia. Cobb Galleria, Performing Arts Centre suffer first operating loss in history.
Dec. 14 -♦ Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine rolling out across Georgia this week.
Dec. 17 -♦ Wellstar receives first shipment of COVID vaccine. First COVID vaccine doses administered in Cobb County.
Dec. 18 -♦ Georgia passes 500K coronavirus cases; Cobb again breaks daily record.
Dec. 23 -♦ First doses of Moderna vaccine administered at Cobb-Douglas Public Health.
Dec. 25 -♦ Cobb elementary school teacher Patrick Key dies of COVID-19.
Dec. 31 - Dr. Janet Memark urges caution amid ‘incredible surge’. COVID-19 vaccines headed for Georgians 65-years and up, first responders. 2021
Jan. 5 -♦ Marietta City Schools employees 65 and up get COVID-19 vaccinations. More infectious strain of coronavirus found in Georgia.
Jan. 7 -♦ Problems plague vaccine rollout as Georgia hits 600k cases and 10k deaths. Cobb Schools “extremely short” on substitute teachers.
Jan. 8 -♦ Cobb Schools lost 4,000 enrolled students over the past year while private schools saw a slight bump.
Jan. 12 -♦ Cobb exhausts initial supply of vaccines.
Jan. 14 -♦ About 66% of CCSD families are sending their children to school in-person.
Jan. 19 -♦ Cobb prioritizing second-dose patients; more infectious variant found in county.
Jan. 20 -♦ Cobb County sees highest-ever one-day COVID-19 death toll: 16.
Jan. 21 — ♦ Georgia cracks 700,000 coronavirus cases.
Jan. 29 -♦ Cobb County surpasses 50K coronavirus cases.
Feb. 1 - CobbLinc now requires m♦ asks to be worn on buses, at transfer centers.
Feb. 3 -♦ Dr. Anthony Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties.
Feb. 10 - ♦ $1,000 bonus checks headed for most Georgia government employees. Coronavirus cases continue downward trend, including at UGA.
Feb. 18 -♦ COVID-19 vaccine mass sites to open in Georgia with website for appointments. More than 100,000 vaccines have been administered in Cobb.
Feb. 19 -♦ Georgia coronavirus cases surpass 800,000.
Feb. 21 -♦ Cobb County reports lowest daily COVID-19 case number since November: 95.
Feb. 22 - Demand down in Cobb for second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.