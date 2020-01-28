The article titled "Official: Cobb attraction held back by hotel dearth," which ran on Page A1 of Monday's MDJ, contained incorrect information provided by Walter Kiley. Negotiations over operating agreements concerning a 260-room hotel along Cobb Galleria Parkway, near the intersection of Interstates 75 and 285 in Cumberland are expected to be completed later this year. A proposed hotel to be built on the site of the Cobb Galleria Centre, meanwhile, is still in the conceptual phase.
The Marietta Daily Journal strives to publish an accurate news report. If you spot an error of fact, contact Senior Editor Jon Gillooly at 770-428-9411, ext. 211, or email jgillooly@mdjonline.com.
