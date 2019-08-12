In last week's edition of The Paulding Neighbor in a story titled "County leaders agree on need for collaboration on growth's impact" on Page 3A, a quote attributed to Chairman Dave Carmichael should have read he “strongly” agreed with school board member Jason Anavitarte that "we need to collaborate more."
The Neighbor regrets the error.
