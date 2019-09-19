Ballots featuring numerous contested elections and referendums helped convince the Secretary of State’s office to choose Paulding County to help test the state’s new paper-based voting system in November.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office confirmed recently that Paulding will be among six test sites for the new equipment as Georgia prepares for its statewide 2020 Presidential Preference Primary in March.
Raffensperger announced in late July that Dominion Voting Systems would provide Georgia’s new $107 million system.
Paulding Elections Supervisor Deidre Holden said her staff was “very excited” about the selection of the county as a test site.
“We are honored,” Holden said, in reference to her office.
Spokeswoman Tess Hammock said the Secretary of State’s office chose the six counties based on such factors as population and having contested elections on their Nov. 5 ballots.
Other counties include neighboring Bartow and Carroll counties in northwest and west Georgia, Catoosa in north Georgia, and Decatur and Lowndes counties in south Georgia.
Hammock said she did not have a definite date for delivery of the machines to the counties “but it will be soon.” The Secretary of State’s office and Dominion then will work to train the county election officials to operate the new system, she said.
Holden said she believed one reason for Paulding’s selection was “we will have more exposure to the voters in a countywide (election) and they can provide feedback as to the new system.”
Paulding’s ballot on Nov. 5 will include a countywide referendum on continuation of the 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education, also known as ESPLOST; and municipal elections for the cities of Dallas and Hiram featuring contested races for mayor and city council seats.
Paulding is “the largest county in the pilot” program which will give the system more chances to be tested, Holden said.
The county’s elections office staff is “hoping to use this opportunity to get the voters of Paulding County prepared to vote on the new system as we head into the Presidential Preference Primary in March,” Holden said.
“The State Elections Division knows that we put everything we have into the electoral process in Paulding County,” she said.
“We strive to accommodate all of the voters in our county and always conduct the elections with the utmost integrity,” Holden said. “I would hope that this also helped the State Election Division in determining their selection in choosing Paulding County to be a pilot county.”
Paulding’s ESPLOST referendum is for Paulding voters to decide to keep the sales tax in place from 2021 through 2026 for county school system construction projects and bond payments..
Dallas’s two contested races for spots on the city council include Brian Hardin challenging incumbent Councilman Larry James Kelly Jr. for the council’s At-Large seat in the general election; and Councilwoman Leah Kirby Alls and challenger Ryan Ayers in a special election for the Ward 3 council seat to which the council appointed Alls earlier this year.
Hiram will have a contested race for an open seat for mayor between Daniel Blount Jr. and Councilman Frank Moran.
They are seeking to replace Teresa Philyaw, who qualified for Moran’s Post 1 city council seat rather than re-election as mayor.
