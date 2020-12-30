It’s no secret that Cobb County is home to a diverse group of successful people. But many times, those people are honored in their younger years, or as they approach retirement, so we wanted this year’s Cobb Life List to honor those making a difference in our community who are somewhere in between. 

The 2020 Cobb Life List: 20 under 40 featured an impressive group of young people throughout Cobb who were already making their mark on the world, so we decided to play on that to highlight those in between-ers who are just as, if not more, impressive. We received many, many worthy nominees - too many to honor, but all deserving of recognition. But there could only be 20.

If you are a Sunday subscriber to the Marietta Daily Journal, or have picked up a copy of Cobb Life on newsstands across Cobb, then you are likely already impressed by their incredible biographies and accomplishments. But if you haven't, be on the lookout throughout the month of January as we post their profiles online at cobblifemagazine.com.

From elected officials to a soccer superstar, we are proud to introduce you to The 2021 Cobb Life List: 20 in their 40s.

The 2021 Cobb Life List: 20 in their 40s 

Teri Anulewicz: Representative, House District 42, Georgia House of Representatives

Carlos Bocanegra: Vice President and Technical Director, Atlanta United

David Bottoms: President, The Bottoms Group

Lisa N. Cupid: Chair-Elect, Cobb County Government

Jesse Evans: Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney, Cobb County District Attorney’s Office

Jeremy Fort: President/CEO, The Service Fort

Jerry Jordan: Assistant Field Manager, Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC

Melanie Kagan: CEO, The Center for Family Resources

Alexis Aleshire-Kinsey: Co-Owner, Fork U Concepts, the parent company to Taqueria Tsunami, Stockyard Burgers & Bones, Silla Del Toro, Forno Vero

Sharon Mason: President & CEO, Cobb Chamber of Commerce

Cassie Mazloom: Emergency Management Director, Cobb Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) /Cobb County Government

Tim Milligan: Fire Chief, City of Marietta Fire Department

Nels Peterson: Justice, Supreme Court of Georgia

Tahnicia Phillips: Court Administrator, Magistrate Court of Cobb County

Amy Price: Owner, Principal, Starling Studio

Tricia Pridemore: Georgia Public Service Commissioner, State of Georgia

Bert Reeves: State Representative, Georgia House of Representatives

Tracy Rathbone Styf: Executive Director, Town Center CID

Gregory D. Teague: President, Croy Engineering

Stephen Vault: Vice President, Strategic Community Development, Wellstar Health System

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.