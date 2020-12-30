It’s no secret that Cobb County is home to a diverse group of successful people. But many times, those people are honored in their younger years, or as they approach retirement, so we wanted this year’s Cobb Life List to honor those making a difference in our community who are somewhere in between.
The 2020 Cobb Life List: 20 under 40 featured an impressive group of young people throughout Cobb who were already making their mark on the world, so we decided to play on that to highlight those in between-ers who are just as, if not more, impressive. We received many, many worthy nominees - too many to honor, but all deserving of recognition. But there could only be 20.
If you are a Sunday subscriber to the Marietta Daily Journal, or have picked up a copy of Cobb Life on newsstands across Cobb, then you are likely already impressed by their incredible biographies and accomplishments. But if you haven't, be on the lookout throughout the month of January as we post their profiles online at cobblifemagazine.com.
From elected officials to a soccer superstar, we are proud to introduce you to The 2021 Cobb Life List: 20 in their 40s.
The 2021 Cobb Life List: 20 in their 40s
Teri Anulewicz: Representative, House District 42, Georgia House of Representatives
Carlos Bocanegra: Vice President and Technical Director, Atlanta United
David Bottoms: President, The Bottoms Group
Lisa N. Cupid: Chair-Elect, Cobb County Government
Jesse Evans: Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney, Cobb County District Attorney’s Office
Jeremy Fort: President/CEO, The Service Fort
Jerry Jordan: Assistant Field Manager, Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC
Melanie Kagan: CEO, The Center for Family Resources
Alexis Aleshire-Kinsey: Co-Owner, Fork U Concepts, the parent company to Taqueria Tsunami, Stockyard Burgers & Bones, Silla Del Toro, Forno Vero
Sharon Mason: President & CEO, Cobb Chamber of Commerce
Cassie Mazloom: Emergency Management Director, Cobb Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) /Cobb County Government
Tim Milligan: Fire Chief, City of Marietta Fire Department
Nels Peterson: Justice, Supreme Court of Georgia
Tahnicia Phillips: Court Administrator, Magistrate Court of Cobb County
Amy Price: Owner, Principal, Starling Studio
Tricia Pridemore: Georgia Public Service Commissioner, State of Georgia
Bert Reeves: State Representative, Georgia House of Representatives
Tracy Rathbone Styf: Executive Director, Town Center CID
Gregory D. Teague: President, Croy Engineering
Stephen Vault: Vice President, Strategic Community Development, Wellstar Health System
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.