AUGUSTA -- The heck with watching Tiger, Phil or Rory, get out of the way, the gnomes are in play.
That seemed to be the sentiment Monday morning as the gates opened for the first practice round leading up to this week's Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. By 8 a.m. the line to get into the merchandise building seemed to go from its front doors out to the water tower on Washington Road. And while sure, there were plenty of folks looking for shirts, hats, pullovers and golf balls, it was the figurine that stands just over a foot tall that was on most people's minds -- and it wasn't just this particular morning.
"They were gone in 5 minutes (on Sunday)," one member of gnomeland security working in the building told me. "(Monday) it took almost a full hour."
Gnomes began popping up at the Masters in 2016. Each year there has been a different design, and this year's version has it stylishly dressed in a light blue designer Masters golf shirt and dark blue shorts. He is holding a Masters tumbler in his left hand and he has his ticket, signifying the year, tied to his belt. The cost for is $50. It is currently selling on eBay for $250.
For Lauren Kehoe of Royal Oak, Michigan, this was her first trip into the merchandise building and she treated it as if she was going into Gnome Depot. After procuring her little buddy, then it was open season on shopping for everything else.
"I really didn't know much about them before I saw them online the other day," she said. "As soon as I did, I knew I wanted one."
Kehoe was one of the lucky Masters practice round lottery winners this year. For years she and many of her friends had entered the lottery without success. They began to wonder if there really were winners until they were selected this year. When she told her friends and co-workers, she said many had the same reaction.
"Pure jealousy," she said. "They were astonished we won."
In the end she and her husband managed to get two of the big gnomes and two of the mini gnomes, which are dressed in a white Masters caddie jumpsuit. It looked like she was purchasing early Christmas presents for friends and family back in her town, which is near Detroit. It likely means someone can expect to be gnome for the holidays.
There are other unique items in the merchandise building this year. There are hats highlighting the local landmarks and customs that say Azalea, Amen Corner and Skip It. There is a Peach Ice Cream Sandwich T-shirt, a football with the Masters logo and many other items from can koozies to key chains to calendars, coasters, dog collars, greeting cards, coffee cups and canisters.
Yet, all the items pale in comparison. It must be good to be gnome.
William and Hannah Yoakum of Middlesboro, Kentucky, trusted gnome one with finding their statues but themselves. They managed to procure two. For William, it was making up for lost time.
"I came here last year and I didn't get one," he said. "We went in with four people and immediately split up. We made sure we got one."
Like the Kehoe's, it looked like Hannah Yoakum made sure there weren't many items that were missed. She was taking four bags back to her car, and while there were some gifts that were purchased for other people, there were a number of hats, shirts and pullovers for her, too.
"This is all stuff I needed," she said.
She was happy about leaving Augusta with her new found treasures, and she's already looking forward to getting back to Kentucky to model everything for her friends. And to show off her new statue, because there's no place like gnome.
