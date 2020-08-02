After reading several of the MDJ’s recent guest columns by Kevin Foley, Mr. Foley appears to continually write offensive and obnoxious comments about President Donald Trump. He clearly holds our president in contempt and has the right to do so and to write about his opinion.
Nevertheless, with all his writing skills and public relations talent, one would think that Mr. Foley could find a subject more illuminating and appealing to the MDJ’s readers rather than just about his personal, unrelenting, merciless and critical commentary of President Trump in many of his columns. Right now, with the COVID Virus completely changing and negatively affecting everyone’s lives, Americans need to be more optimistic about their future.
Mr. Foley’s endless, unseemly and disagreeable columns about President Trump are depressing and not what the public needs during these troubled and frightful times. I’m confident that Mr. Foley can get off his political soapbox long enough to write something that would be informative, humorous and uplifting for everyone, both on the left and right. ... Meanwhile we all need God to bless America.
Joe O’Connor
Marietta
