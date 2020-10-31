Freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei passed for 342 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third as No. 1 Clemson survived a scare from Boston College before holding on for a 34-28 victory Saturday afternoon at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium.
Uiagalelei was making the first start of his career, filling in for three-year starter and Heisman Trophy favorite Trevor Lawrence, who missed the game while in isolation with COVID-19.
Lawrence’s availability for next week’s showdown at Notre Dame remains uncertain.
Uiagalelei was up the task, even if the Tigers’ injury depleted defense wasn’t. Clemson (7-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) was missing three starters off its defense and it showed, particularly early in the game.
But Uiagalelei came up big, completing 30 of 41 passes and running for a 30-yard touchdown in a third-quarter rally that saw the Tigers outgain the Eagles 147-39 and outscore them 13-0. The Tigers took a 32-28 lead with 11:34 remaining and held on from there.
The Tigers’ victory wasn’t secure, however, until freshman defensive tackle Bryan Bresee sacked Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec for a safety with 1:18 left in the game to cap game-ending 24-0 run.
Clemson has won 28 consecutive games against ACC opponents.
Boston College slipped to 4-3, 3-3.
AUBURN 48, LSU11
Bo Nix threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as host Auburn breezed to a 48-11 victory over LSU on Saturday in a Southeastern Conference game.
Nix completed 18 of 24 for 300 yards and Tank Bigsby added two touchdown runs for Auburn (4-2, 4-2).
Freshman T.J. Finley made his second consecutive start at quarterback for LSU (2-3, 2-3) in place of injured Myles Brennan.
After completing 17 of 21 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-24 victory against South Carolina last week, Finley threw two interceptions and lost a fumble to lead to three Auburn touchdowns. He completed 13 of 24 for 143 yards before being replaced by Max Johnson early in the third quarter.
OLE MISS 54, VANDERBILT 21Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and wide receiver Elijah Moore shattered school records as the Rebels obliterated Vanderbilt in a 54-21 win at Nashville’s Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Corral was 31 of 34 passing for 412 yards and tied Eli Manning’s single-game record with six touchdowns. Manning’s came in overtime, while Corral was done midway through the third quarter.
Moore set a single-game school record with 238 receiving yards, and tied school records for touchdown catches (three) and receptions (14) in a game.
WAKE FOREST 38, SYRACUSE 14
Kenneth Walker III rushed for three touchdowns as visiting Wake Forest posted a 38-14 victory over Syracuse on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.
The Demon Deacons (4-2, 3-2) won their fourth straight game as Walker scored in each of the first three quarters to push his team-leading touchdown mark to 11.
Jaquarri Roberson (seven receptions, game-best 130 yards) scored on a long touchdown catch for Wake Forest.
Sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman turned in another steady performance, completing 19 of 33 passes for 250 yards and a score.
The Orange (1-6, 1-5) played without quarterback Tommy DeVito, who missed his third straight game, and top rusher Sean Tucker also did not dress out.
Senior Rex Culpepper completed 15 of 27 passes for 85 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions as Syracuse dropped its fourth consecutive game.Nick Sciba capped the game’s opening series by booting a 33-yard field at 10:06 to finish a 13-play, 60-yard possession. On the next series, Walker plunged in from 1 yard out to end a 12-play, 64-yard drive.
But Syracuse cut into the lead behind Nykeim Johnson, who set up the series with a 26-yard punt return. Four plays later, Culpepper found the senior wide receiver for 21 yards to make it 10-7.
Walker tallied his second TD by cutting back on a run to the right side, thwarting three attempted tackles and bulling into the end zone for a 17-7 lead that stood at the break.
The visitors added right away in the second half on their longest play of the season. Hartman stepped up in the pocket and connected with a wide-open Roberson behind blown coverage, and the wide receiver zipped 80 yards for a 24-7 lead.
Two plays later, Gavin Holmes sat on a route and returned an interception of Culpepper 32 yards for a 31-7 edge, but the freshman cornerback was injured on the play and had to be helped off the field.
Walker scored his third touchdown in the third, and Syracuse true freshman quarterback JaCobian Morgan tossed his first career score to Luke Benson for the final margin.
VIRGINIA TECH 42, LOUISVILLE 35
Hendon Hooker complemented a perfect passing performance with three rushing touchdowns, and Khalil Herbert capped his 147-yard rushing afternoon with a 24-yard touchdown run that sealed Virginia Tech’s 42-35 win over host Louisville in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday.
Hooker went 10-of-10 passing for 183 yards, and contributed 68 of the Hokies’ 283 rushing yards. The performance was a significant bounce-back for the quarterback, who threw three interceptions at Wake Forest on Oct. 24, and for the Hokies (4-2, 4-2 ACC).
Coming off last week’s loss, in which Virginia Tech’s offense sputtered to just 16 points, the Hokies cleared that mark by the early second quarter. They took a 21-0 lead, all on Hooker touchdown runs, and looked headed for an easy win.
CINCINNATI 49, MEMPHIS 10
Junior quarterback Desmond Ridder accounted for a career-high five touchdowns and the Bearcats’ defense smothered visiting Memphis throughout as No. 7 Cincinnati rolled to a 49-10 win on Saturday afternoon at Nippert Stadium.
The Bearcats (5-0, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) avenged a pair of losses last season to the Tigers (3-2, 2-2 AAC) and snapped a five-game skid against their AAC rivals. It was Cincinnati’s first home win against Memphis since 2004.
Ridder was exceptional as he completed 21 of 26 passes for season-highs of 271 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. Ridder also rushed for 41 and a pair of touchdowns. Backup running back Jerome Ford added 116 yards rushing and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Memphis entered averaging 38.8 points per game this season but couldn’t find any traction. The Tigers gave up six sacks, converted just 4-of-16 third downs and were 0-of-3 mark on fourth down.
Cincinnati outgained Memphis 513-321, including a mammoth-sized gap on the ground. The Bearcats rushed for 242 yards while the Tigers were held to five rushing yards on 29 carries.
MICHIGAN STATE 27, MICHIGAN 24
Rocky Lombardi threw three touchdown passes, two to Connor Heyward, and Michigan State stunned No. 13 Michigan 27-24 in Big Ten action on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Lombardi completed 17 of 32 passes for 323 yards while Ricky White caught eight passes for 196 yards and a touchdown. White’s yardage total was the most by a freshman in school history. Jordon Simmons led the ground game with 55 yards on 14 carries.
The Spartans (1-1, 1-1 Big Ten), who committed seven turnovers in a season-opening loss to Rutgers a week earlier, did not have a giveaway in Mel Tucker’s first win as their head coach.
Blake Corum had two rushing touchdowns for Michigan (1-1, 1-1). Joe Milton completed 32 of 51 passes for 300 yards and also led the rushing attack with 59 yards on 12 carries. The Wolverines had won their last two games against their in-state rival.
WEST VIRGINIA 37, KANSAS STATE 10
Jarret Doege threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns as West Virginia handed No. 16 Kansas State its first Big 12 loss in a 37-10 upset on Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va.
The Wildcats (4-2, 4-1 Big 12) had their four-game Big 12 winning streak snapped, leaving No. 6 Oklahoma State (4-0, 3-0) as the only unbeaten team in the league heading into the Cowboys’ game against visiting Texas on Saturday afternoon.
The Mountaineers (4-2, 3-2) improved to 4-0 at home as Doege completed 22 of 34 passes with no interceptions. Leddie Brown added 102 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown and Alec Sinkfield finished with 85 yards on 15 rushes. Bryce Ford-Wheaton had three catches for 104 yards.
West Virginia’s defense, which led the Big 12 heading into Saturday allowing just 261.8 yards per game, limited the Wildcats to 225 yards and only 13 first downs. K-State mustered only 41 yards rushing.
IOWA STATE 52, KANSAS 22Breece Hall rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns Saturday, while Brock Purdy added 239 yards passing, as No. 23 Iowa State stomped Kansas 52-22 at Lawrence, Kan.
Playing in a stiff south wind that gusted up to 30 mph, the Cyclones (4-2, 4-1 Big 12) balanced their attack and wore down the Jayhawks behind Hall, the nation’s leading rusher.
Playing in his home state, the Wichita sophomore carried 21 times and matched a career-best he set last week against Oklahoma State. Hall has gained 100 yards in each game this season.
Purdy tied the Iowa State record for career touchdown passes (50) with a 36-yard strike to Xavier Hutchinson on a fourth-down call midway through the third quarter. He finished 23 of 34 with two scores. The Cyclones generated 552 yards.
INDIANA 37, RUTGERS 21
Michael Penix Jr. passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, and No. 17 Indiana was able to seal a 37-21 victory when a stunning eight-lateral touchdown from Rutgers was overturned Saturday in Piscataway, N.J.
Rutgers appeared to score with 1:31 left on a wild sequence that began at the Rutgers 45-yard line. But a replay review determined that one of the laterals was actually an illegal forward pass.
TEXAS 41, OKLAHOMA STATE 34 (OT)
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger hit Joshua Moore with a 15-yard touchdown pass in overtime and the Longhorns’ defense kept No. 6 Oklahoma State out of the end zone to complete a 41-34 win on Saturday in a key Big 12 game in Stillwater, Okla.
Texas (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) clinched the win in a wild game when Joseph Ossai sacked Spencer Sanders on fourth down, one of Ossai’s 12 tackles, six of which went for loss, including three sacks.
Oklahoma State’s Alex Hale sent the game into overtime when he drilled a 34-yard field goal with five seconds left in regulation. The Cowboys (4-1, 3-1) had moved into scoring range after taking over at their 20 with 1:13 to play and no timeouts.
Ehlinger passed for just 169 yards and endured five sacks, but he threw for three touchdowns and made plays when they counted the most. He helped lead to Texas to its first road win against a Top 10 opponent since 2010 at Nebraska. It was the Longhorns’ third overtime game this year; they have won two.
