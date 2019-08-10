Troves of real-world treasures from the past are on display at the Cobb County Civic Center this weekend.
The North Georgia Relic Hunters' 41st Annual Southeastern Civil War and Antique Firearms Show and Sell continues Sunday through 3 p.m., featuring all sorts of historical artifacts. There are dug-up bullets and shells, uniform piece, blades, tools, pins, medals and more.
Most of the relics date back to the Civil War, but some collectors had items from World War II or the Revolutionary War. One collector, Robert Bushnell of Lost N Found Relics in Shelbyville, Tennessee, even had a collection of artifacts from the days of antiquity. His oldest items on display were swords used during the battle of Jaxartes, when Alexander the Great faced off against the Scythians all the way back in 329 B.C.
Visitors can buy everything from bits of Civil War scrap metal for a dollar a piece to flintlock rifles dating back to the 1700s worth thousands of dollars. Other items are for display only and not for sale at any price.
The place was a dream come true for history buffs, including local historian Brad Quinlan, who was busy signing books Saturday morning.
Quinlan said he had gotten a chance to look around while the collectors were setting up that morning and was thoroughly impressed.
“I wish I won the lottery because there's a ton of stuff I'd love to purchase and take back,” Quinlan said. “It's just the historical value and the personal value on some of these things, especially related to the Atlanta campaign, which is kind of my little niche. There are some amazing relics and human interest stories.”
One of the most impressive, Quinlan said, was an Enfield rifle in the collection of Arthur Cook, of Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Cook said it's the story behind the weapon that makes it so interesting to historians. It once belonged to Captain Thomas King, aide-de-camp to Confederate Gen. Preston Smith. Both King and Smith were killed at the Battle of Chickamauga.
Next to the rifle, Cook had a binder filled with information about King's life.
“Any time you can get a piece that's documented to a Confederate soldier, that's what you're looking for, and you don't get much better than this piece right here,” he said.
Cook runs Cook's Collectibles in Hendersonville, Tennessee, but you'll often find him in the field, digging for artifacts. He said he caught the relic hunting bug in 1955 when he found a Civil War bullet while plowing the family garden, and he has been digging for treasure ever since.
“The thrill to me is not the value of the item, but the fact that you're the first person that's dug it up in anywhere from 100 years to 600 years,” he said. “I've hunted all over the country, I've dug pirate money as early as the 1500s in Charleston, but I've been digging for years, and I just love it.”
Cook said for him and other respectable treasure hunters, the first step of any hunt is to get permission from the property owners, but unfortunately, not everybody does that.
“Over the years, so many people, when they found out the value of these relics, they snuck in on property and they ruined it for all the old-time hunters like me,” he said. “Unless I can get permission from the property owners, I won't even consider going in somewhere because you're disrespecting their land.”
The North Georgia Relic Hunters Association, which sponsors the annual event, can teach would-be treasure hunters how to behave correctly at dig sites. They hold meetings on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Marietta.
Member Roy Baker of Kennesaw said joining a group is the best way for newbies to learn the ropes.
"First, get a metal detector and learn how to use it, then join a club like the North Georgia Relic Hunters here, get to know the people and members. We have individual club hunts for all the members."
Baker and his associate, Stan Wills, stood behind a huge display running the gamut from bullets and belt buckles to cannonballs and artillery shells, all dug up in Cobb County.
He said there are still places to unearth relics around town. The prize of his collection is a ring that once belonged to a man called Albert A Lawrence, who fought for the Union in the 43rd Ohio Company C.
Lawrence survived the war and lived until 1927, but at some point during his service, he dropped a ring engraved with his name. Baker found it in a Cobb County creek bed, then hit the books to find out everything he could about Lawrence's life.
Like Cook, Baker said items that can be traced back to an individual are like the holy grail for collectors.
"You can't ask for no better than that," he said. "The love of digging and hunting and preserving, that's what this is all about, preserving history. I don't sell anything, I collect it and preserve it. That's my goal."
The show continues through Sunday at 3 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, and children under 10 are free. For more information, visit www.ngrha.weebly.com/annual-show.html.
