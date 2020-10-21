Though nursing homes in Cobb County are seeing new cases of the coronavirus among residents and staff, spread is slow at most facilities, state data from the Georgia Department of Community Health shows.
As of Tuesday, 1,046 residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities had tested positive for COVID-19 across 39 facilities, according to a Georgia DCH report. A total of 191 residents had died of the virus. At least 881 residents have recovered, per the state report.
Nursing home patients, who have been shown to be especially vulnerable to severe illness from the virus, are increasingly being tested, state data shows. In Cobb, 4,151 residents had been tested at the facilities in the Georgia DCH report Tuesday. Statewide, that number was 67,243.
Local public health officials are also seeing cases slowing in nursing homes and similar care centers. In the earlier months of the pandemic, these facilities were drivers of the large outbreaks in Cobb, but more recent outbreaks are mainly out in the community, at businesses including restaurants and among sports teams, said Valerie Crow, spokesperson for Cobb-Douglas Public Health.
Of nursing homes that have had the largest outbreaks in Cobb, four have had over 100 cases among residents: Powder Springs Transitional Care and Rehab, Pruitthealth - Austell, Pruitthealth - Marietta and Signature Healthcare at Tower Road.
Some of these facilities have had the highest death tolls in Cobb. At Signature Healthcare at Tower Road, which reports it has had 163 resident COVID-19 infections, 29 residents have died. At Powder Springs Transitional Care and Rehab, with 111 residents who have tested positive, 28 have died. Pruitthealth - Marietta reports 27 of its residents have died, and 109 have had confirmed infections.
Some nursing homes are also reporting more COVID-19 cases among employees: Most have 10 or fewer staff cases, but some are in the 30s and 40s. The highest number of staff cases in Cobb is at Powder Springs Transitional Care and Rehab, with 44. The state report does not include whether any employees had died or how many have recovered.
