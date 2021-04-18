Cobb Life Magazine's Best of Cobb winners have been revealed! Marietta Daily Journal subscribers received their copies of the issue on Saturday, March 27, but we realize not everyone can get their hands on a physical issue to discover the businesses, people and places you chose as being the Best of Cobb.
Each day over the next four weeks, we will be recognizing a few of our first place winners until they have all been recognized, but be sure to visit thebestofcobb.com to see the full list of first, second and third place winners.
As always, the nominees, finalists and winners were chosen by Cobb Life readers and the results were audited by a third party company.
Keep the party going by joining us for the Best of Cobb Celebration on June 24 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta. Tickets for the celebration are now on sale at thebestofcobb.com.
Congratulations to all who were named the Best of Cobb!
Pre-School Mount Paran Christian School
Private School Mount Paran Christian School
Professional Organizer James Touchton - Organization by James
Psychologist Dr. Lindsey Swanson Schriefer
Public School - Elementary Kemp Elementary School
Public School - High School Harrison High School
Public School - Middle School Pine Mountain Middle School
Real Estate Agent Johnny Sinclair - Ansley Atlanta
Real Estate Company Ansley Atlanta Real Estate - Marietta
Real Estate Team Crowe & Turner Properties - Ansley Real Estate Cobb
