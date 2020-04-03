Cobb Life Magazine's Best of Cobb winners have been revealed! Marietta Daily Journal subscribers received their copies of the issue on Sunday, March 29, but we realize not everyone can get their hands on a physical issue to discover the businesses, people and places you chose as being the Best of Cobb.
Each day, we will be recognizing a few of our first place winners until they have all been recognized, but be sure to visit thebestofcobb.com to see the full list of first, second and third place winners.
As always, the nominees, finalists and winners were chosen by Cobb Life readers. This year's competition was a huge success, with more than 43,000 of you voting nearly half a million times!
While we would have loved to celebrate the winners at our annual Best of Cobb Celebration on March 24, we wanted to ensure the safety of our winners and guests so please mark your calendars for our new date, Thursday, September 3 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta.
Congratulations to all who were named the Best of Cobb!
Boat/Marine Dealer Park Marine Boating Centers
Boutique Little Red Bird Gifts
Bowling Bowlero Kennesaw
Breakfast The Red Eyed Mule
Bridal Store Adore Bridal Boutique
Brunch Copeland's of New Orleans - Kennesaw
Buffet Copeland's of New Orleans - Kennesaw
Burger Stockyard Burgers and Bones
Business Lunch Governors Gun Club
Car Salesman Drew Tutton - Ed Voyles
