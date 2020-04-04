Cobb Life Magazine's Best of Cobb winners have been revealed! Marietta Daily Journal subscribers received their copies of the issue on Sunday, March 29, but we realize not everyone can get their hands on a physical issue to discover the businesses, people and places you chose as being the Best of Cobb.
Each day, we will be recognizing a few of our first place winners until they have all been recognized, but be sure to visit thebestofcobb.com to see the full list of first, second and third place winners.
As always, the nominees, finalists and winners were chosen by Cobb Life readers. This year's competition was a huge success, with more than 43,000 of you voting nearly half a million times!
While we would have loved to celebrate the winners at our annual Best of Cobb Celebration on March 24, we wanted to ensure the safety of our winners and guests so please mark your calendars for our new date, Thursday, September 3 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta.
Congratulations to all who were named the Best of Cobb!
Birthday Party Venue Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Marietta
Car Wash Hoppy's Car Wash
Cardiac/Vascular Specialist Dr. David Caras - WellStar Medical Group - Cardiovascular Medicine
Carpet Cleaning Citrusolution Carpet Cleaning Process of South Cobb
Carry Out Carrabba's Italian Grill
Caterer Adriane's Delectables
Chicken Wings Otter's Chicken
Children's Clothing The Children's Place
Chinese Restaurant House of Lu
Chiropractic Group Porter Family Chiropractic Center
Chiropractor Dr. Debby Porter - Porter Family Chiropractic
