Clothing, musical instruments — and even this pool table that once belonged to Greg Allman and his then-wife Cher — fill a former dining room at “The Big House,” a house-turned-museum dedicated to The Allman Brothers. Various members of the group and their families lived in this historic house until 1973, and even wrote hits such as “Blue Sky” while there.
Part art studio, part modern AirBnB, artist Joe Adams created a rentable pied-a-terre in this circa-1900 house. White painted floors, curated antiques and Joe’s own vibrant art make the experience one-of-a-kind.
H&H Soul Food in downtown Macon is comfort food with a history. Walls showcase owner Mama Louise’s link with southern rock bands that put Macon on the map.
Visit Macon
Restaurants, live-music venues, breweries and shops line the streets of the recently revitalized downtown area in Macon.
Leah Yetter
Clothing, musical instruments — and even this pool table that once belonged to Greg Allman and his then-wife Cher — fill a former dining room at “The Big House,” a house-turned-museum dedicated to The Allman Brothers. Various members of the group and their families lived in this historic house until 1973, and even wrote hits such as “Blue Sky” while there.
Visit Macon
Cocktails at Hightales Rooftop Bar offer panoramic views of Macon. The bar is located at Hotel Forty Five, the city’s new boutique hotel.
Lisa Mowry
The 18,000-square-foot Hay House is open for tours, offering a glimpse at the gilded opulence of this Italian-inspired architecture.
Lisa Mowry
Part art studio, part modern AirBnB, artist Joe Adams created a rentable pied-a-terre in this circa-1900 house. White painted floors, curated antiques and Joe’s own vibrant art make the experience one-of-a-kind.
Macon may be best known for its thousands of Yoschino cherry trees that burst into bloom during the annual Cherry Blossom Festival in March, but this mid-sized city 80+ miles from Atlanta has quite a few other lures. Head down I-75 for a dip into ‘70s rock, an Italian Renaissance mansion and a walkable downtown that’s been revitalized—just for starters.
Epicenter of soul and blues rock ‘n roll: Musical greats Otis Redding, Little Richard and The Allman Brothers all began their careers in Macon. Take a tour through Rock Candy Tours to walk or ride around town and hear about its rich musical history, or go DIY by visiting maconmusictrail.com to learn about concerts, self-guided walking trails and more. Anybody can go on their own to the Capricorn Recording Studio and Museum, Otis Redding Museum or Allman Brothers Band Museum.
Downtown delivers: Stroll among the historic buildings for more culture, food and people-watching. Macon’s downtown Visitor Center is a good place to start, and it’s within walking distance of the famed Tubman Museum—the nation’s largest museum devoted to African-American culture.
When you’re hungry, go where the locals go downtown: The Rookery and Dovetail are favorite restaurants for a more hearty meal, but casual diners that are fun to try include H&H Soul Food and Nu-Way Weiners. Ocmulgee BrewPub has a winning combo of locally made craft beer with custom burgers.
Good night’s sleep: Macon is often a “pass through” town for Atlantans, but for a thorough look, book a room at one of three downtown properties. The new Hotel Forty-Five has a modern-industrial vibe and particularly shows off at its rooftop bar, with views for miles. Two Airbnbs get high marks and offer an elegant approach to Macon architecture. A historic house set on gardens once featured in Garden & Gun magazine includes three bedrooms and two baths (Airbnb 41814693). Artist Joe Adams renovated a turn-of-the-century house with an upstairs “atelier” for rent, while downstairs is his vibrant art studio (Airbnb 36336991).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.