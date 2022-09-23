Greenville is known for its urban water park just off Main Street, a popular place to stroll with waterfalls, striking bridges and a whole walkable community of restaurants, shops, art galleries and hotels.
Greenville native Drew Erickson worked at the acclaimed French Laundry restaurant for four years before coming back home and opening Camp Greenville, a sophisticated but unpretentious restaurant that’s drawing guests from all over. The shrimp, fennel and citrus dish here is a popular small plate.
The Swamp Rabbit Trail is a 22-mile multi-use greenway that leaves from downtown along Reedy River and offers a great outing for bikers and walkers. Destinations along the trail include coffee shops, breweries, Furman University and Travelers Rest town.
Lisa Mowry
Modern and in the middle of everything going on downtown, AC Hotel by Marriott in Greenville welcomes guests with their stylish and spacious lobby.
Lisa Mowry
Lisa Mowry
Buzz-worthy Juniper bar and restaurant is a rooftop experience getting a lot of attention for its interior design, as well as cocktails and elevated bar food.
Lisa Mowry
“The Big Dog” by Massachusetts sculptor Dale Rogers is one of many striking pieces of public art on the streets of Greenville.
Lisa Mowry
Greenville keeps getting better and better. This mid-sized city a little over two-hours from Atlanta is a model of great city-planning, starting with its urban water park that’s a scenic draw for visitors. Add in cultural events, walkable streets, a top-notch bike trail and award-winning restaurants, and now it should be on everyone’s rotation as a regular weekend getaway. USA Today recently called it the No. 1 most-friendly city in the country, and Money Magazine referred to Greenville as “picture perfect.”
Downtown delights: Stay downtown for the best experience. Many top hotel chains have facilities in the heart of activity; one that captures the soul of Greenville is AC Hotel by Marriott. Its location on Main Street means you can head out the door in either direction to the attractions: Reedy Falls, art galleries, cafes and stores galore. Views from AC Hotel show the buzz of Greenville, with its mix of buildings old and new, and streets hopping with visitors and locals both. The city has more than 100 works of public art to spot, and when you’re thirsty, 20 breweries to discover.
Get ready to eat: The food scene has become a popular draw. Several rooftop bars and restaurants are fun to try, with Juniper (at the top of AC Hotel) being an Instagram favorite. Its views of the city, specialty cocktails, garden-décor and fun menu (appetizers such as crispy cauliflower with a buffalo-sauce spice, with a gorgonzola sauce on the side to cool things down) make it a must-see, and reservations are highly recommended. Pomegranate on Main is a good spot for lunch, healthy and delicious, too. Its Persian menu — think hummus, kabobs and delicious salads — joins outdoor eating and original art for a memorable experience. New to Greenville is CAMP, which comes with the pedigree of the famed French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley; it’s already popular enough that reservations are a must, with guests wanting to sample the small plates and big ones, too.
