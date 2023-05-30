The European-style buildings and reflecting pool at Berry College date back to the 1920s. Known as the Ford Complex—with its ties to the Ford automotive dynasty—this picturesque part of campus is a must-see.
Special Photo: Randy Clegg
Special Photo
Broad Street in downtown Rome is where you’ll find shops and restaurants to explore.
Special Photo
The Rome Braves, a minor league team of the Atlanta Braves, entertains baseball fans in its small-town stadium from April on, offering an up-close sporting experience.
Special Photo
The Old Mill on Berry College’s campus is one of the largest wooden waterwheels in the world at 42-feet in diameter—and also frequently photographed. It’s located on the Mountain Campus side of Berry College, and is accessible by car, foot, or bicycle.
Special Photo
The bucolic buildings on Berry’s Normandy campus include former dairy farms and architecture reminiscent of Normandy, France.
Special Photo
Are you getting “Stranger Things” vibes? This stone building on Berry College’s Ford Campus might look familiar, because it played a mental institution on the popular Netflix show in the last season. Berry College has also been the filming site for well-known movies “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Remember the Titans.”
Special Photo
Historic buildings add to the charm in downtown Rome.
