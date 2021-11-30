Carol Aebersold didn’t know what she would do next. She was an active mom, always involved with her kids’ activities, but now they were grown.
One of them, Chanda Bell, was sitting across from her as they discussed how they could keep their tight bond.
Then Bell looked up and saw Fisbee, the toy elf they grew up with, the one whom her grandma would always say, “Fisbee’s always watching, you’ve got to make sure that you’re always on your P’s and Q’s.”
At that moment, Bell had a thought.
What if, as a way to connect, they wrote a book together about Fisbee?
It was a good idea, they agreed. And, soon enough, manuscripts and illustrations were being passed along to Bell’s twin sister, Christa Pitts, who lived in Philadelphia and worked at the QVC television network.
Though their initial idea might have just been a children’s book, Pitts saw more. She saw what would become “The Elf on a Shelf.”
“Because we had experienced this magic so personally and we loved it so much, we knew that it was just a matter of time,” Pitts said. “We’ve got to get it into other people’s hands, we had to get them to experience it the way we did, and ultimately we would be able to grow it into something, which we did.”
Soon enough, Pitts knew it was time to move home. She sold her house in Philadelphia and went all in with her twin, Bell. The McEachern grads, who went to Still Elementary and Pine Mountain Middle School, came up with a plan.
Taking a family tradition and growing it to a Christmas enterprise that would put thousands of elves on shelves in homes around the world, inspire musicals and shows and expand to a full-blown holiday corporation, isn’t an easy feat. There was help along the way.
In particular, Pitts noted the local chamber and the Small Business Development Center at Kennesaw State University as very helpful for a family attempting to start their own business.
“There is a lot of business help that is available to people who would want to start a business or need some guidance and want to put together a business plan,” Pitts said. “(The SBDC) also helped us locate our very first building and our second building that we moved into. A lot of resources, a lot of connections available through things that are free to those who know where to go and find those resources.”
Drew Tonsmeire, the Area Director of the SBDC, said he first started working with “The Elf on a Shelf” in 2006. He saw a family inspired that was truly all in.
Pitts had used the funds from her home sale to back the product — a children’s book with a toy elf to place around the home — and now was living with her parents, which she did for three years to save money.
The trial sales started with 200 sales of “The Elf on the Shelf” at a book signing. Then 500 at a service league marketplace. Then, they went to Charlotte and sold 900.
“You talk about a risk,” Tonsmeire said. “They threw every bit of money they had into their initial ones. They knew they had something special.”
But it wasn’t ever simple. The book vendors said that it was a toy. The toy vendors said that it was a book. While it created a new product category, the family believed it was something that would sell.
Where Tonsmeire and his group could help, through the SBDC’s free professional small business consulting, was the detail work that helps a business grow: loans, warehouses, trade association connections, trademarks, copyrights, inventory purchases, tariffs, exports and – in this specific case – a list of specialty Christmas stores across the country.
Tonsmeire knew that “The Elf on the Shelf” creators were going to go about things differently. Back when offices weren’t dog friendly, they brought a dog to their warehouse. For awhile, they operated out of their father’s warehouse, with Pitts sitting at a large metal desk near the front of the Kennesaw warehouse. They took that local, family-minded mentality throughout the process.
“(They) made it look easy,” Tonsmeire said. “But the journey they went through was anything but easy. There was a lot of risk, a lot of sacrifice.”
Later, as the business had grown internationally, instead of hiring an outside animation studio to create their animated specials, “The Elf on a Shelf” team created their own animation studio.
Now, rebranded as The LumiStella Company (it means snow star), “The Elf on the Shelf” has grown into a global enterprise. The elves now have their own YouTube music videos with more coming. Children can enjoy four animated specials about the elves, all available on Netflix as of November 1. “The Elf on the Shelf: The Musical,” a traveling musical, is coming to The Fox Theatre in Atlanta on December 5 with Pitts, Bell and Aebersold in attendance. There’s even an immersive experience with “The Elf on the Shelf” both in Los Angeles and Dallas that sold out in 2019.
But even with the worldwide growth of the brand, the family credits Cobb County as a major contributing factor to their success.
“Cobb County and the surrounding Atlanta area has played a major role in the overall growth and success of The Lumistella Company,” Bell said. “We are dedicated to our local community and currently employ close to 100 talented and dedicated employees from the area. The local talent here is extraordinary and each and every employee has contributed significantly to our growth and success. We are proud to call Cobb County home of The Lumistella Company.”
Pitts and her family remain heavily involved with all of the new ventures. The company remains based in Cobb County (not far from Cumberland Mall) and they continue to add more elements, from Elf Pets to Elf Mates.
“There are lots and lots of stories that surround the North Pole and we, as an executive team and as owners, really took the time to sit down and think about what we want this company to be, what we wanted our product to represent,” Pitts said. “We decided that absolutely, 100%, we wanted our focus to be creating joyful family moments. And not just creating joyful family moments, but being able to do so by owning the stories of Santa’s North Pole. So, once we came to that realization, after a lot of thought, I put it down on paper and then shared it with our company so it became everyone’s goal, everyone’s mission.”
And that was the goal: a company that works together, that they all can be proud of and that has a positive impact around the world.
“Working together with my mom and sister and growing our family business from a startup into a global IP company is a dream come true for all of us,” Bell said. “While there’s no question that our hard work, passion and enthusiasm helped to get us where we are today, it was also our clear vision and long-term strategic planning that helped to fuel the growth we have achieved since our founding 16 years ago… We are as proud today as we were when we first started to share the many stories of Santa’s North Pole and create joyful family moments worldwide at Christmastime.”
Best of all, Pitts, Bell and Aebersold haven’t forgotten where they grew up, where they do business and why family means everything.
“I think with a lot of really successful entrepreneurs and people who are business-minded, sometimes you’re taking something that you know or love and finding a way to share it with people or to improve upon something that already exists … so, in that space, it became a business,” Pitts said. “Some of us thought it would be from the start. Others of us fell into it. But, ultimately, the overall goals for each of us was achieved. Chanda spent quality time with mom and my mom is now sharing her tradition with the world.”
