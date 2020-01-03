Age: 30
City of residence: Smyrna
Volunteer work: The Junior League of Atlanta, Inc. - VP, Learning & Development; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Rho Zeta Omega Chapter - Leadership Development Chairman; United Way of Greater Atlanta African-American Partnership Cabinet Member; Atlanta Ad Club - Board Member / Diversity & Inclusion Chair; Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta; Women in Technology
Awards and honors: LEAD Atlanta, Class of 2020; Atlanta Women’s Foundation Inspire Atlanta Program Graduate, Class of 2019; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Margaret Davis Bowen Outstanding Graduate Member of the Region Finalist, 2019; Communications Excellence Award, 2016; New Chapter Member of the Year, 2015; Leadership Buckhead, Class of 2018; The Junior League of Atlanta, Inc., Internal Committee of the Year, 2018; President’s Award, 2017; Legacy in Action Award, 2016; United Way of Greater Atlanta Volunteer Involvement Program, 2017 Graduate; Public Relations Society of America, Phoenix Award (for Little Black Dress Initiative raising awareness of generational poverty in Atlanta), 2016; SapientNitro, Impact Award for Culture, 2015; Core Value Award, 2012 (Leadership), 2013 (Client Focus); Rookie of the Year Finalist, 2012; Who’s Who in Black Atlanta, Honoree, 2015-2019; Atlanta Interactive Marketing Association, Rising Star Finalist, 2014
I’m a unicorn, born and raised in Atlanta, and I’ve seen this city and the people in it evolve,” explained Maranie Brown, senior digital program manager for the Vinings-based You Are Here marketing agency. “I’ve grown up here, worked, volunteered and contributed significantly to the Cobb County community. I lead program management for a diverse set of Fortune 500 clients and I’m responsible for driving the successful execution of cross-discipline digital engagements.”
Her love for science and mathematics grew as a student at Griffin Middle School and South Cobb High School, which she said prepared her well for her studies at the University of Georgia.
A highlight of her civic career has been serving on the leadership team of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (Rho Zeta Omega Chapter), which is dedicated to implementing programs of service enhancing the social, economic, and educational well-being of Cobb. “I’ve had the opportunity to strengthen our community impact footprint in Cobb. As Environmental Ownership Chairman, I formalized our partnership with Keep Cobb Beautiful and Commissioner (Lisa) Cupid’s office, and we’ve adopted two miles and regularly participate in cleanup activities,” she said.
In addition, Brown led the effort to refurbish three playgrounds at Cobb County schools through a partnership with The Home Depot and also formalized partnerships with MUST Ministries. She was recently recognized as a member of “Who’s Who of Black Atlanta.”
“I currently serve on the Board of Directors of the Atlanta Ad Club and the Junior League of Atlanta, serving as VP of Learning & Development and leading all training and leadership programs,” said Brown, who also volunteers with Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, Women in Technology and the United Way of Greater Atlanta. Brown is also a member of the African-American Partnership Cabinet and is a graduate of Leadership Buckhead and the Atlanta Women’s Foundation’s Inspire Atlanta Program.
“It’s all stretched my capacity for personal, civic, and professional development. What people don’t know about me is that I love music. I played violin, and music inspires me – whether it’s listening to Beyonce or jazz, it gets me ready to do some work. I have soundtracks for everything,” she said.
She is passionate about her volunteer work with Girl Scouts. “I’m so happy to see young girls excited about options and opportunities that didn’t exist when I was growing up,” Brown explained. “Who knows how much things will change in the next 10 years? It’s really exciting, and it makes me glow. I feel I have an obligation to climb the ladder with one hand and have my other arm back to pull up the next group of young women behind me – in all aspects of tech, business and leadership.”
If you would like to celebrate these honorees, please join us for The Cobb Life List: 20 Under 40 Awards Celebration on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. Tickets include the the fun awards program and a reception immediately following can be purchased by visiting cobblifemagazine.com/list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.