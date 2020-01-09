Age: 39
Family: Wife, Sara; children, Lily and Cece
City of residence: Marietta
Volunteer work: Capitol Campaign Board for MUST Ministry’s “Build Hope a Home” Campaign, basketball coach for daughter Lily’s team, Assistant Den Leader for daughter Cece’s Scout Troop
Awards and honors: Martin Luther King Jr .Community Service Award, nominated for the David HC Reed preacher/scholar award, Co-founded the Stand Together Fellowship, First Presbyterian Church named “best place to worship” by the Cobb Life Magazine.
Baptized, confirmed and ordained all within the Atlanta area, the Rev. Joe Evans is now serving the very community he grew up in at First Presbyterian Church, Marietta. Throughout his career, he has faced challenges that could make just about anyone throw in the towel, but then again, he’s not just anyone. Leading by faith and perseverance, he’s built a strong local community that, through online worship, reaches as far as Spain and Australia.
He first became interested in ministry work through his involvement in the youth group. During that time, he found a strong sense of purpose in service work while building homes in Mexico and in leading the youth group. Although he felt the call to serve, the responsibility of leading and nurturing people’s relationship with God was intimidating, and for a while he entertained the idea of a history degree instead.
In 2002, Rev. Evans graduated from Presbyterian College, where he had also met his wife, Sara. Soon after graduating with a B.A. in religion, he became ordained and began serving in churches in Georgia and Tennessee. Within his first ten years, he had a significant financial and membership impact in the communities he served.
He is also an active member of the community, paying attention to the needs of others through involvement with MUST Ministries. He also works to enrich the community in his work with the Stand Together Fellowship, “a multi-racial/multi-denominational group of clergy and leaders whose goal is working for racial unity and reconciliation.” For his work in this organization, Rev. Evans received the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award.
Among his list of accolades and accomplishments, Rev. Evans is also published writer. He has contributed to number of publications and served as an editor of Lectionary Homiletics. Most recently, he published his first book, “A Doorkeeper in the House of the Lord.”
If you would like to celebrate these honorees, please join us for The Cobb Life List: 20 Under 40 Awards Celebration on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. Tickets include the the fun awards program and a reception immediately following can be purchased by visiting cobblifemagazine.com/list.
