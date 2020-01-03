Age: 37
Family: Husband, George; children: Bella, Max, Parker and Oliver
City of residence: Atlanta
Volunteer work: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Emerging Leaders Committee, Events Committee; Leadership Cobb Alumni Association, Vice-Chair; Cobb Health Future’s Foundation, Annual Breakfast Chair; Leadership Atlanta, Class of 2020 Participant; Young Women’s Leadership Forum, Retreat Programming Chair
Awards and honors: March of Dimes Women of Distinction, Rising Star; Atlanta Business Chronicle 40 Under 40; Harvard Business School, Annual Guest Speaker for past six years; CEO Orange-Blooded Award, featured in Wall Street Journal
Like the hammers she manages as vice president of supply chain for Vinings-based The Home Depot Corporation, Jennifer McKeehan really knows how to nail down a successful – and well-rounded – life.
“Fitting in a career with a husband and four children is a challenge, but I don’t really believe in a work/life balance as much as I believe work and your personal life need to work in harmony. Our family lives and breathes by our Google calendar to fit everything in, and it’s the source of our sanity,” joked McKeehan.
But juggling home life, work life and personal life is something her mother taught her to be a pro at and at a young age.
McKeehan’s first job was working in a library when I she was 14 years old.
“I shelved books where you weren’t allowed to talk -- which was not my natural strength. I’ve had a job ever since. I learned the value of hard work and perseverance very young in life,” she said.
Today, she puts that work ethic into place as she manages more than $15 billion worth of inventory for Home Depot, making sure the products get to the right place and at the right time.
“It’s an exciting job for me, and my career has accelerated at a great pace. It also allows me to give back to my community,” the Georgia Tech graduate said. “My husband, George (a commander in the Marietta Fire Department), has been extremely supportive of my career and our family, and he’s the glue that holds our family together.”
McKeehan was recently recognized as a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Emerging Leader and serves as vice chairman of the Leadership Cobb Alumni Association. She also directs the Retreat Programming for the Young Women’s Leadership Forum.
She was named a March of Dimes ‘Rising Star’ for the Women of Distinction and was featured in a Wall Street Journal article. She has also been a guest speaker for the Harvard Business School for the past six years.
“Georgia Tech was a pivotal point for me. Outside of my parents, I met some of the most impactful and inspirational role models and champions that truly shaped how I think about my personal purpose and view of the how I want to impact the world. It provided me exposure and opportunities that I still benefit from,” she said.
But outside of being a mother, corporate leader and volunteer, McKeehan also has a hidden talent that has also served her well – playing the saxophone.
“I played saxophone in the marching band in high school and at Georgia Tech,” she said. “Band is a great place for people to grow up. I love halftime band performances at football games, and sometimes the show is the highlight of the game, for me. I’m really proud to have been a band geek.”
If you would like to celebrate these honorees, please join us for The Cobb Life List: 20 Under 40 Awards Celebration on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. Tickets include the the fun awards program and a reception immediately following can be purchased by visiting cobblifemagazine.com/list.
