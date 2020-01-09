Age: 28
Family: Catherine
City of Residence: Marietta (east Cobb)
Volunteer Work: Founded “The Huddle,” a foster care and adoption support group
Awards and Honors: 2009 Parade All-American, 2009 Georgia Gatorade Football Player of the Year, 2009 Georgia All-Classification Player of the Year, 2008 Class AAAAA Offensive Player of the Year
Hutson Mason continues to find ways to invent and re-invent himself.
The former University of Georgia quarterback turned to broadcasting following the completion of his athletic career, and it has taken him down numerous roads.
For the last few years, he has been co-host of the “Cheap Seats,” an afternoon sports talk show with Tug Cowert on 1230 AM and 106.3 FM Atlanta Sports X.
He has also used his football acumen in the television realm, working as a color analyst, calling college football on the family of ESPN networks, including the SEC Network, and most recently he has been the unseen man in the booth working with Ian Eagle and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts.
In that role, he is an extra set of eyes who can relay nuggets of information to Fouts to help enhance his ability to explain to the viewers what may have happened on any given play.
In essence, Mason said he owes everything he is doing to the sport he began playing as a high school player at Lassiter High School in Marietta, and then on campus at UGA.
“That’s why I’m here,” said Mason, who completed 67.9 percent of his passes during his senior season to set the Bulldogs’ single-season completion percentage record. “I generally believe that experience is why I’m here.”
As a junior at Lassiter, he threw for 3,705 yards. It was five yards short of the state record in 2008. As a senior, he obliterated the mark throwing for 4,560 yards with a record 54 touchdowns passes, and he did it in only 12 games.
He parlayed that into a scholarship at UGA, where he was the starting quarterback for the 2014 season. Mason finished that season passing for 2,167 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.
He had short stints with the Washington Redskins in the NFL and the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League, before briefly trying his hand at coaching. “I just had so much fun playing,” he said. “I wasn’t ready for it to be over.”
His broadcasting career has allowed him to keep his competitive juices flowing, but he said when he goes back to an SEC stadium, he does take a second to reflect on how special it was to be playing in front of 100,000 fans.
“That’s when it hits me the most,” he said. “I used to be that guy.”
Mason and his wife, Catherine, could have settled anywhere in Georgia while he follows this career path, but the couple met at Lassiter and it seemed a natural to come back and live where everything started.
“We’re both from here and it became our home base in the off season,” he said. “Cobb County has always been home. We’ve enjoyed living here and we’re both Southern people at heart.”
