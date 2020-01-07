Age: 24
City of residence: Smyrna
Volunteer work: 2,000+ hours as a YoungLife mentor 2014-2018; Boys & Girls Clubs of America Volunteer 2018-2019 and organizer of a $1,500 fundraiser; Young Designers Sewing Program Coordinator 2018-2019 and helped raise $20,000; creator of #IAmEnough Program, instilling confidence in today’s youth; passed #IAmEnough Resolution in Georgia State Government; educates and promotes sustainable fashion.
Awards and honors: Miss Cobb County 2020; Miss Georgia 2019: 3rd Runner Up, Women in Business Award, Preliminary On Stage Interview Award, Overall Evening Gown & Social Impact Award; cum laude graduate from University of Georgia Terry College of Business; National Honor Society; one of 60 Terry College of Business ILA Fellows; received state leadership/service proclamation from Georgia Lt. Governor; Miss University of Georgia 2018; selected by peers for Alpha Omicron Pi’s Pearl Lavaliere Senior Award.
After seeing a list of Holly Haynes’ accomplishments, one might wonder if the 24-year-old has any spare time at all.
The University of Georgia cum laude graduate and current Miss Cobb County lives in Smyrna and works as a marketing coordinator at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, a company she said she’s proud of for its involvement in the community.
Haynes accumulated more than 2,000 volunteer hours as a Young Life leader during her four years at UGA. She put on weekly clubs, performed in costumed skits, coached cheerleading, gave rides and mentored middle school students. After graduating, she got involved with the Boys & Girls Club because she believes everyone has a responsibility to give back to the community in some capacity.
“We can’t control everything in life, but the thing that we can control is how we treat other people and what we do with the time that is given to us,” she said, adding that being a role model for her younger sisters is priority.
She also took home the crown for Miss Cobb County 2020, Miss Historic Buford 2019 and Miss UGA 2018. She was the third runner up for Miss Georgia 2019.
“I love it because it challenges me to be the best version of myself,” she said of her pageant participation. “Before I started competing, I was terrified of public speaking. I wasn’t super confident in my interview skills and, also, I am now almost debt free from my college student debt.”
Additionally, Haynes takes her #IAmEnough initiative into classrooms, where she works with students on finding what they love about themselves. Her motivation to help young people who are trying to navigate a world dominated by social media and constant comparisons stems from own experiences being bullied in middle and high school.
“It’s targeting the huge issue we’re seeing in society where depression and anxiety rates have just skyrocketed,” she said.
Also a singer, Haynes sang the National Anthem at the North Georgia State Fair last September, right before the featured performer, country singer Lee Brice, took the stage and gave her a shout out in front of an audience of thousands.
“He actually signed my sash, which was awesome, but it’s underneath the little velcro part so you can’t see it,” she laughed.
If you would like to celebrate these honorees, please join us for The Cobb Life List: 20 Under 40 Awards Celebration on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. Tickets include the the fun awards program and a reception immediately following can be purchased by visiting cobblifemagazine.com/list.
