Age: 35
Family: Wife, Anna; Son, Ryan
City of residence: Smyrna
Volunteer work: liveSAFE Resources (volunteer), YMCA of Northwest Cobb (board member), Cobb Community Foundation (board member), Cobb Chamber of Commerce (board member, Building Rebrand Committee member, Transportation Committee member), Smyrna Area Council (Chair), Leadership Cobb Alumni Association (Communications Chair), American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia – ACEC Georgia (PAC Committee Member, Communications Committee Member, Engineering Georgia Magazine Editorial Board Member)
Awards and honors: Georgia’s Young Engineer of the Year Award; Georgia Society of Professional Engineers, 2019 Next Generation Award from Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals; Spirit Award, Leadership Cobb, 2017
Eddie Wade knows how to build buildings just about as well as he knows how to build a successful career. Wade, who is executive vice president of Marietta-based engineering firm Croy Engineering, has worked on many award-winning construction projects, including the Richland Creek Reservoir. This was awarded the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) Georgia Engineering Excellence Honor Award. Because of his contributions to the engineering profession, the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers (GSPE) named Wade Georgia’s 2019 Young Engineer of the Year, a highly-coveted award.
Wade has a long list of projects under his belt, but his favorite was the Mulberry Rock Park in Paulding County. “I was able to be a part of the whole life-cycle of this project,” he explained. “After our first trip to walk the site, the client and I sketched up our dreams for the park on the hood of the truck. It turned out better than we imagined, and was the first place I could take my son, Ryan, to understand what I did as an engineer.”
As much as Wade loves his work, he realizes that he needs to maintain a work-life balance. “I have found that you have to consciously carve out time for your family and friends,” he said.
Part of that balance also includes volunteering. “I have been blessed throughout my career by kindness from others, and I feel that it is my responsibility to return it,” he said.
Eddie attributes his success to having strong role models in his life.
“I could point to typical qualities of success – determination, faith, humor, or intelligence – but all of these I have learned from other people who have poured into my life from a young age,” the Parrott, Georgia native explained. “People like my dad, uncle, godfather, in-laws, and even a guy named Bubba – each of whom made a point to teach me to love God, put others first, and keep your head down to make progress.”
When asked where Eddie sees himself in five years, he said consistency isn’t necessarily a bad thing when it comes to building a successful career.
“I hope to be sitting in the same seat I am in now,” he said. “Cobb is a beautiful place and I can’t imagine being anywhere else. As engineers, we are pretty routine people. So, in five years, I think I’ll still be at The Battery catching a Braves game, eating lunch on the Marietta Square and meeting the family for a ride down Noonday Creek trail after work.”
If you would like to celebrate these honorees, please join us for The Cobb Life List: 20 Under 40 Awards Celebration on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. Tickets include the the fun awards program and a reception immediately following can be purchased by visiting cobblifemagazine.com/list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.