Age: 36
Family: Wife, Ashley; children, Bryson, Kyla and Levi
City of residence: Aragon
Volunteer work: Cobb Chamber Public Safety Committee Chair; Spotlight on Leadership Committee Member; Cobb Youth Leadership Committee Member; Smyrna Public Safety Foundation Board Member; Basketball Coach for Rockmart Recreation; Serves on the Hospitality Team for Westridge Church; Adjunct Instructor for the Georgia Public Safety Training Center
Awards and honors: graduate of the Leadership Cobb Class of 2017; originator of the United Leadership Program; awarded Firefighter of the Year in 2011; Chief Fire Officer Designation (CFO) from the Commission on Professional Credentialing, he is a Georgia Certified Paramedic, and he is a Georgia Smoke Diver. His writings on fire-service leadership topics have received publication by fire-service trade magazines and he is regularly sought to provide informative lectures to Fire Departments and Fire Service Organizations; Area 7 District Vice President for the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.
Smyrna Deputy Fire Chief Brian Marcos is a family-man, accomplished fire service member, community leader, coach, and - well, the list goes on. He credits his motivation for success to his upbringing. At an early age, he was exposed to different perspectives, from his Colombian grandmother to his Kentuckian stepfather. They each instilled in him a set of values that are still with him today.
He didn’t exactly have a dream job growing up, though. “I had a drive to succeed and I knew I wanted to be the best at whatever I went after.” This competitive outlook led him through success playing basketball in high school and into college. During his basketball career, two particular coaches left a lasting impact on Brian. They also just so happened to be firefighters.
After meeting his wife at a country line dance club in Kennesaw when he was 19, he quickly found himself planning for their future together. He looked to his coaches for guidance and they told him about their experience as firefighters. Brian was drawn to the fire department’s emphasis on teamwork, meaningful work and relationships in the public, and motivation to achieve goals within the organization and inside the community.
It’s clear that Brian has found his calling, and for him it’s been an unpredictable ride. The best decision he made in cultivating his career is he simply showed up. “Make yourself available and don’t take yourself out of the game. Having a work ethic and being uniquely different are all good things,” said Marcos.
He is now in his fifth year as Deputy Fire Chief, and is one of the youngest to hold that title. “It’s been something that challenges me and that’s something I enjoy most about what I do. It gives me a strong sense of purpose and, when you find purpose, you find gold.”
Brian continues to pursue meaningful work through various organizations, one being the United Leadership Program, a program that aims to develop future leaders in public safety through lectures, innovative learning techniques and experienced leadership speakers. He and his wife have even hosted a basketball camp for middle school students with a focus on learning how to be the ideal team player.
Among his many achievements, one that he’s most proud of is his devotion to his family. Although his work keeps him busy, he loves being there for them, whether it’s spending time with his wife or coaching his kid’s baseball and basketball teams.
