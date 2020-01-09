Age: 36
Family: Wife, Sarah; children, Therese Jane and James Francis
City of residence: Marietta (east Cobb)
Volunteer work: Catholic Church of St. Ann; Cobb County Bar Association (Trustee); volunteer evaluator Cobb County High School Mock Trial Competition
Awards and honors: University of Georgia Foundation Fellowship, Philip Alston Fellow
Making sure the Magistrate Court is truly “the people’s court” is what Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy strives for, every day. Last summer, Murphy was appointed to Chief Magistrate Judge of Cobb County after serving three years as the Assistant District Attorney. Outside of the bench, he balances the role of being an active father of two, a committed husband, an active member in his church and a proud and loyal Double Dawg (a designation given when students earn two degrees from the University of Georgia).
He’s achieved quite a lot in his 12-year-long legal career and has truly found his calling in public service. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia, where he received both his bachelor’s and law degrees. Beyond his leadership in court, Murphy serves the community in a number of capacities. Whether it’s engaging with and educating the public on roles within our local justice system, or simply taking the time to listen to concerns the public has, his ultimate goal has been to make Cobb County the best it can be.
He has been described as, “a man of character and integrity, a person who is patient, listens well and treats everyone with respect,” by Chief Judge Reuben Green - just the right attitude for dealing with things such as issuing arrest warrants; holding detention, bond and hearings; temporary protection order matters; and much more.
Although his work keeps him busy, he still finds time to participate in volunteer work, donating his time to the Cobb County High School Mock Trial Competition as an evaluator. Murphy is also a Trustee of the Cobb County Bar Association, a PTA member of his childrens’ school, a UGA Foundation Fellowship recipient and a Philip Alston Fellow honoree.
If you would like to celebrate these honorees, please join us for The Cobb Life List: 20 Under 40 Awards Celebration on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. Tickets include the the fun awards program and a reception immediately following can be purchased by visiting cobblifemagazine.com/list.
