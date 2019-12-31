Age: 34
Family: Puppy named Lucy
City of residence: Atlanta
Volunteer work: Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build; NAWIC Member raising supporting for Rebecca’s Tent; Kaiser Permanente 5K; Mayor’s 5K on the Runway benefiting the United Way; currently coordinating a charity refresh of a major hospital system courtyard to improve the patient experience; member of the Air National Guard, providing support to relief efforts for Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Ike, Gustav, Dolly & Harvey; current member of the 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah; prior to moving to Atlanta, participated in Yselta ISD all girls STEM Academy in El Paso, providing one-on-one mentorship with the students
Awards and honors: ENR 2020 Top Young Professionals; 136 Airlift Wing Junior Officer of the Year 2016 & 2018; active participant in Cobb Young Professionals and selected for the 2019-2020 Next Generation Mentorship Program
Military Awards: Meritorious Service Medal (14th highest award out of 83 medals, next medal behind a Purple Heart); Air Force Commendation Medal – twice awarded; Air Force Achievement Medal – twice awarded; AF Outstanding Unit Award; National Defense Service Medal; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; Iraq Campaign Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Armed Forces Service Medal; Humanitarian Service Medal; Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border; Armed Forces Reserve Medal with 1 ‘M’ Device; AF Training Ribbon – twice awarded for enlisted and officer Basic Training; Texas Combat Service Medal; Texas Medal of Merit; Texas Adjutant Generals Individual Award – twice awarded; Texas Federal Service Medal
It is rare that you run across someone who has received the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal, provided relief efforts for six hurricanes as a member of the Air National Guard, and is a recipient of Engineering News Record Southeast’s 2020 Class of Top Young Professionals. It is even rarer when that person is female, given that all three are male-dominated industries. But this is only the start to Anna Griffin’s accomplishments. She has already achieved more in her 34 years than most people do in a lifetime.
As a member of the Air Force, Anna has been awarded an abundance of awards. In addition to the Meritorious Service Medal (which is the next medal behind the Purple Heart), she has also been awarded the Commendation Medal twice, the Achievement Medal twice, the Outstanding Unit Award and many more honors.
After her time in the Air Force, Anna pursued a career in construction, landing at the commercial construction company McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., starting in Texas and then moving to the Vinings office. The job brought her to Cobb County for a new health science building for the Technical College System. “This project is important because it helps to address the shortage of skilled labor that we are currently facing in every sector of the community,” Griffin said. “I am grateful for the work the Technical College System is doing to improve our workforce in Cobb County and throughout the state.”
During her time in Cobb, Anna has become very involved in the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and is an active participant in the organization’s Cobb Young Professionals group. She was also selected for CYP’s 2019-2020 Next Generation Mentorship Program. “I’ve had the opportunity to get to know so many Cobb residents and have found that this community is amazing. People really care about each other no matter what your background,” she said.
In 2018, between working in Texas and Vinings for McCarthy, Anna volunteered to deploy to Kuwait as Detachment Commander. During this four-month deployment to Southwest Asia, she experienced her proudest accomplishment when she led 115 airmen for eight C-130 aircraft. “I’m proud that this group of strangers pulled together to accomplish a mission, despite the crippling heat which took its toll on our airmen and aircraft; despite the brutal hours; and despite logistical challenges,” Griffin said.
Her advice for other young professionals?
“Don’t be afraid of rejection. We will all face thousands of rejections throughout our careers. When your ideas or suggestions are met with a no, don’t internalize it. The idea was rejected, not the person who said it. Keep bringing ideas to the table.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.