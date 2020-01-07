Age: 31
City of residence: Vinings
Volunteer work: Must Ministries programs’ committee, the Cobb Young Professionals Steering committee, Marietta Area Council board member, Kiwanis Club of Marietta, past chair of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta’s Club Satellite U40, past board member of Marietta Mentoring for Leadership, the 2018 Center for Family Resources Thanks for Giving committee member. I also lend my voice (sing) to support community events including the Strand Marietta’s Ole Opry
Awards and honors: Super Lawyers Rising Star 2017 - 2019
As a family law attorney and now partner for O’Dell, O’Neal, Hungerford & Blanchard Attorneys at Law, Alyssa Blanchard deals with cases involving divorces, child custody matters, litigation and paternity actions.
“Every now and then, you get a case where it kind of tugs on you, but I like to say I really feel like I am helping families in a time of transition,” she said. “I just understand the emotion that they are dealing with behind that and I think that is very important in being a family law attorney, understanding they are in a really hard situation.”
Blanchard hails from Orange, New Jersey and grew up in a traditional Haitian household and, although she is fluent in Creole and can understand some French, she said she considers herself a Georgia peach now.
When she was 13 years old, she moved to Cobb County. Growing up, she loved history and had hopes of becoming a teacher one day. But it wasn’t until her junior year at Marietta High School she decided to make a career change.
“I participated in a mock trial in my school and after that day, I just said, ‘Hey, I’m going to be a lawyer.’ And that’s what I did.”
When Blanchard was a senior in high school, she got a job at The Manely Firm, P.C. in Marietta as a paralegal. And although she changed career paths, Blanchard stayed true to her first love and received a bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in English from Georgia State University.
In May 2014, she graduated from Florida Coastal School of Law and passed the bar exam on her first try.
“Law school was interesting. It was definitely tough but it was a great experience,” she said with a giggle.
In just five years of working as a family law attorney and at just 31 years old, Blanchard will add partner to her role at the law firm, becoming effective in January. And although her days have been really busy, it hasn’t stopped her from volunteering at the Kiwanis Club of Marietta, on the Cobb Young Professionals steering committee, singing in the Strand Ole Opry, and becoming a Marietta Area Council board member.
“I think it very important to volunteer and to give back, and it’s nice to do it with people and organizations who are really passionate about what they are doing,” she said. “It feels good to give back and be surrounded by people who have the heart to give.”
Blanchard loves to read and has recently picked up cooking. She enjoys finding new recipes and making new dishes. However, nothing brings her more joy than spending time with her five nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.