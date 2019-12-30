Age: 35
Family: Wife, Ashley; children, Alton Brooks, III (Trey), and baby boy due in February
City of residence: Vinings
Volunteer work: Chair of Cobb Young Professionals, based out of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce; Co-Chair of Young Professional Committee of Center for Family Resources
Awards and honors: LEAD Atlanta (Class of 2017), Leadership Georgia Hospital Association (Class of 2018), Cobb Chamber’s 2018 Next Generation Award Winner, Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 2018 Forty Under 40
The year 2020 is going to be a busy one for A.J. Brooks, assistant vice president of operations in the surgery department for WellStar Medical Group. The year will bring with it new leadership roles in the community and his second child with wife Ashley, due in February.
In his role at WellStar, Brooks supports more than 130 surgeons and medical providers and 400 team members, spread over 70 practices from Cumming to LaGrange. It is his experience that being part of the patient care delivery process is exceptionally rewarding, especially when surrounded by a staff that makes it a joy to get up every morning.
“What we do here is save lives and I’m happy to do that in a community where I’m actually from,” he said.
Brooks recently became chair of the Cobb Young Professionals group in the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. The diverse group of under-40 professionals meet monthly to network, host speakers for professional development and form relationships across industries. It provides another avenue to improve the community by sharing volunteer opportunities and holding food and toy drives for local charities.
As co-chair of the Young Professional Committee of the Center for Family Resources, he’s part of an effort to assist people who have escaped abusive relationships or are otherwise displaced and helping them through a stabilization period of finding housing and employment. The organization also puts on events like Thanksgiving dinner for struggling families.
“It’s really about helping people through a rough financial hardship time and getting them on track to be self sustaining,” Brooks explained.
He’ll be counting on extended family for support as he balances family life with a two-year-old and a newborn, while also launching into preparations for the National Association of Health Services Executives conference, which will be held in Atlanta in October 2020. NAHSE is a professional society for minority healthcare executives, and Brooks is involved in setting the agenda and goals for the event.
“With our first son, Trey, we’ve been able to tag team on one, but with two, we will have to play man-on-man defense,” the basketball fan said with a laugh, when asked how things will change for the family. “It’s coming at a time in my life when I think is going to be one of the busiest times, both professionally, personally and from a community activist standpoint. It’s going to be interesting.”
